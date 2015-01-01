पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बयान:अंडरब्रिज के ऊपर फुटब्रिज बनाया जाए: क्लब

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंडरब्रिज का उपयोग वाहन निकलने के कारण आमजन पैदल नहीं निकल पा रहे लोग

महादेव नाका स्थित रेलवे के अंडरब्रिज के ऊपर फुटब्रिज बनाए जाने का मांगी रोटरी क्लब मुरैना ने रेलवे बोर्ड से की है। संगठन का कहना है कि रेलवे द्वारा बनवाए गए अंडरब्रिज की डिजायन अनुपयोगी होने के कारण लोग उसका उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। रोटरी क्लब मुरैना के अध्यक्ष प्रकाश अग्रवाल सीए ने कहा है कि पौने तीन करोड़ रुपए की लागत से महादेव नाका पर बनवाए गए रेलवे के अंडरब्रिज की चौड़ाई व ऊंचाई कम होने के कारण महिलाएं, बच्चे व वृद्ध उसमें से निकलने को सुरक्षित महसूस कर रहे हैं।

इस हाल में अंडरब्रिज का उपयोग बाइक व स्कूटी सवार लोगों समेत ई-रिक्शा चालक कर रहे हैं। वाहनों के निकलने के कारण कोई भी व्यक्ति अंडरब्रिज से पैदल नहीं निकलता है। यहां तक कि लॉ कॉलेज जाने वाले छात्र-छात्राएं भी। रोटरी क्लब मुरैना का कहना है कि अंडरब्रिज अनुपयोगी होने के कारण बाजार से खरीदारी करने वाले महिला, पुरुष महादेव नाका रेलवे क्राॅसिंग की पटरी पार करते हैं। इससे एक साल में 10 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत ट्रेन से कटने या टकराने के कारण होती है। इसलिए अंडरब्रिज के ऊपर फुटब्रिज के निर्माण का प्रस्ताव रेल मंत्रालय से स्वीकृत कराया जाए। क्लब ने रेलवे बोर्ड से मुरैना स्टेशन के सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए बजट मंजूर करने की मांग भी की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें