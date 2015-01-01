पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माफिया पर प्रशासन मेहरबान:पहली बार केमिकल और डिटर्जेंट से दूध बनाते रंगे हाथों पकड़े गए, रासुका ताे छाेड़िए केस तक दर्ज नहीं

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैमिकल से तैयार हो रहे सिंथेटिक दूध में रिफाइंड ऑइल मिलाता कर्मचारी, वहीं इलेक्ट्रिक रई से मिश्रण तैयार करता दूसरा कर्मचारी।
  • मुरैना के पहाड़गढ़ के कोट सिरथरा में एक घर पर छापा, यहां बन रहा था सिंथेटिक दूध
  • 700 लीटर सपरेटा दूध, 8 टीन रिफांइड, 60 किलो सिंथेटिक दूध सहित भारी मात्रा में कैमिकल बरामद

पहाड़गढ़ के काेट सिरथरा गांव में पहली बार दूध माफिया काे फूड सेफ्टी की टीम ने शुक्रवार को छापा मारकर घातक केमिकल से दूध बनाते हुए रंगे हाथाें पकड़ लिया। अब तक फूड सेफ्टी की टीम को छापे में नकली दूध बनाने का सामान ही बरामद होता था। लेकिन इस बार नकली सामग्री से दूध बनाते हुए माफिया को पकड़ा है। शुक्रवार को एक प्लास्टिक के ड्रम में सपरेटा दूध में रिफाइंड ऑइल, निरमा, स्किम्ड मिल्क पाउडर और घातक केमिकल डालकर इलेक्ट्रिक रई से उसे फेंटते हुए पकड़े गए आरोपी डेयरी संचालक अवधेश शर्मा व उसके शागिर्दों से जब पूछा कि यह क्या कर रहे हो तो पहले संकोच किया लेकिन जब उन्होंने सिंथेटिक (जहरीला) दूध बनाने की प्रक्रिया का बेबाक वृत्तांत सुनाया तो फूड विभाग की टीम भी दंग रह गई।

यह पहली बार है जब फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की टीम ने किसी डेयरी संचालक को रंगे हाथों सिंथेटिक दूध बनाते हुए पकड़ा है। लेकिन कानून की पेचीदगी देखिए कि न एफआईआर हुई न जेल। सिर्फ बरामद कैमिकल व सामान की जब्ती तैयार कर फूड विभाग की टीम आरोपी के ही सुपुर्द कर लौट आई। जबकि ऐसे ही मामलों में साल 2018 में कांग्रेस सरकार में दूध माफिया पर रासुका की कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है।

टीम को वीडियो बनाते देखा तो फेंक दिया रिफाइंड का टीन
शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे जैसे ही फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की टीम ने आरोपी अवधेश शर्मा के कोट सिरथरा स्थित मकान के अंदर दबिश दी तो फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर अवनीश गुप्ता व उनके सहयोगियों ने मोबाइल में वीडियो बनाना शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान खुद अवधेश प्लास्टिक के ड्रम में सपरेटा दूध के अंदर टीन से रिफाइंड डाल रहा था, वहीं उसका नौकर उस ड्रम में भरे सपरेटा दूध, कैमिकल, निरमा के मिश्रण को इलेक्ट्रिक रई से फेंट रहा था। जैसे ही उन्होंने टीम को मोबाइल से वीडियो बनाते देखा अवधेश ने हाथों में पकड़ा रिफाइंड ऑइल का टीन फेंक दिया। लेकिन फूड विभाग की टीम ने जब उससे पूरे काम की जानकारी ली तो उनके भी पसीने छूट गए।

भास्कर लाइव... आंतों को काटने वाला कैमिकल-निरमा, रिफाइंड-सपरेटा मिलाकर 4 हजार में रोजाना बनाता हूं 200 लीटर दूध, 7 हजार में बिकता है
फूड सेफ्टी टीम से डेयरी संचालक ने कहा साहब...मैं स्किम्ड मिल्क पाउडर, कपड़े धोने वाला निरमा (रेंजी), कैमिकल, रिफाइंड ऑइल और सपरेटा मिलाकर 4 हजार रुपए में 200 लीटर (एक ड्रम) दूध तैयार करता हूं। यह दूध 7 हजार रुपए में सप्लाई कर देता हूं। रोज 1 हजार लीटर (पांच ड्रम) दूध बनाकर कैलारस के चिलर सेंटर पर भेजता हूं। यह चाैंका देने वाला खुलासा किया है पहाड़गढ़ के कोट सिरथरा गांव में रहने वाले अवधेश शर्मा ने। इसे फूड विभाग की टीम ने रंगे हाथों सिंथेटिक दूध तैयार करते हुए पकड़ा।

प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में आरोपी डेयरी संचालक अवधेश शर्मा ने बताया कि मैं रोज 1 हजार लीटर सिंथेटिक दूध तैयार करके कैलारस के एक चिलर सेंटर पर सप्र्लाई करता था। यहां से चिलर सेंटर संचालक इस दूध को एकत्रित करके मालनपुर, दिल्ली, आगरा में संचालित दूध फैक्टरियों में भेजते थे। यहां से यही जहरीला दूध पैक्ड करके लोगों को बिक्री कर दिया जाता था। हालांकि अभी फूड विभाग की टीम ने कैलारस चिलर सेंटर का खुलासा नहीं किया है, ताकि उसके ऊपर भी कार्रवाई की जा सके।

पिछले साल ऐसे ही मामलों में सीधे रासुका, इस बार केस दर्ज करने में ही पुलिस के हाथ-पैर फूले
1. 24 जुलाई को सैंपलिंग व कार्रवाई के बाद एसपी के प्रतिवेदन पर 2 अगस्त को भाजपा नेता साधू सिंह राठौर के भाई राजकुमार राठौर व उसके कर्मचारी रामजीत राठौर के खिलाफ अंबाह थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। गृहमंत्री बाला बच्चन का फ्री हैंड मिलने के बाद कलेक्टर प्रियंका दास व एसपी डॉ. असित यादव की मीटिंग के बाद भाजपा नेता साधू राठौर तो फरार हो गया लेकिन उसके सगे भाई राजकुमार राठौर सहित चचेरे व ममेरे भाईयों प्रेमनारायण व भूपेंद्र राठौर के खिलाफ को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर रासुका की कार्रवाई कर जेल भेज दिया।

2. दूध डेयरी संचालक महेशचंद्र पुत्र रामेदश्वर दयाल शर्मा निवासी सिकरौदा, देवेंद्र गुर्जर, व उसके यहां नौकरी करने वाले कैमिस्ट कैमिस्ट अजय माहौर, कैमिकल विक्रेता सोनू अग्रवाल को रासुका के तहत कार्रवाई कर 2019 में तत्काल जेल भेजा गया। यह कार्रवाई भी तत्काल की गई, इसमें सैंपल के मानक-अमानक होने का इंतजार नहीं किया गया। चूंकि रासुका की कार्रवाई में आरोपी के गिरफ्तार होने का इंतजार किया जाता है। इसलिए इतना ही इंतजार जिला प्रशासन ने किया।

कोट सिरथरा केस में रासुका की स्थिति नहीं बन रही, माफिया पर इतनी नरमी क्यों
कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने बताया कि आवश्यक सेवा वस्तु अधिनियम में सैंपल जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद कार्रवाई का प्रावधान है। जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर केस एडीएम/सीजेएम कोर्ट में लगाए जाते हैं। शुक्रवार को कोट सिरथरा में खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम ने जो कार्रवाई की है, उसमें रासुका की स्थिति नहीं बन रही है।

कैसे 4 हजार में 200 लीटर जहरीला दूध बनाकर 7 हजार में बेच रहे सेहत के दुश्मन
200 लीटर सिथेटिक दूध तैयार करने के लिए सबसे पहले 1500 रुपए का 25 किलाे सपरेटा दूध में 1500 रुपए का 1 टीन (15 किग्रा) पाम रिफाइंड ऑइल मिलाया जाता है। इसके बाद उसमें 200 रुपए की एक किलो रेंजी (कपड़े धोने का निरमा) मिलाया जाता है। दूध में फैट दिखाने के लिए उसमें 600 रुपए का स्किम्ड मिल्क पाउडर डालकर क्रीम जैसा घोल तैयार हो जाता है। इसके बाद उसमें 200 रुपए कीमत का अतिरिक्त सपरेटा दूध मिलाकर कुल 4 हजार रुपए में 200 लीटर दूध तैयार हो जाता है, जो कैलारस की चिलर सेंटर पर 7 हजार रुपए में सप्लाई होता था।

भास्कर पड़ताल... कांग्रेस सरकार में लगी रासुका, भाजपा सरकार में माफिया पर नरमी
2018 में जब कांग्रेस की सरकार बनी तब शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत मुरैना जिले में तकरीबन 3 दर्जन से अधिक सिंथेटिक दूध बनाने वाले आरोपी, डेयरी संचालकों व घातक कैमिकल बेचने वालों के यहां छापामार कार्रवाई कर तत्कालीन कलेक्टर प्रियंका दास ने न सिर्फ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई बल्कि 10 मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ रासुका के तहत कार्रवाई भी हुई। लेकिन इस बार सिर्फ आरोपियों के विरुद्ध ईसी एक्ट (आवश्यक सेवा वस्तु अधिनियम) के तहत कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जिसमें पहले सैंपल जांच होगा, उसके बाद केस एडीएम कोर्ट/सीजेएम कोर्ट में भेजा जाएगा। अगर दोष सिद्ध हुआ तो ठीक अन्यथा जुर्माना भरकर ही आरोपी छूट जाएंगे। जबकि रासुका में 10 आरोपी जेल में रहकर आए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें