भाजपा आज झौंकेगी ताकत:उपचुनाव में पहली बार 5 कद्दावर नेता एक साथ करेंगे शक्ति प्रदर्शन; सुमावली, जौरा, दिमनी में सभाएं, मुरैना में रोड शो

मुरैना43 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • शिवराज, सिंधिया, केंद्रीय मंत्री तोमर, भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा और उमा भारती एक साथ करेंगे शक्ति प्रदर्शन

उपचुनाव में अब प्रचार के लिए सिर्फ तीन दिन बाकी हैं। आखिरी चरण के प्रचार में भाजपा पूरी तरह ताकत झाेंकने की तैयारी में है। शुक्रवार को मुरैना और ग्वालियर जिलों में पार्टी के पांच कद्दावर नेता सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान, केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती मोर्चा संभालेंगे। उपचुनाव में यह पहली बार होगा जब भाजपा के बड़े नेता एक साथ मंच पर नजर आएंगे।

केंद्रीय मंत्री तोमर व सीएम शिवराज सिंह जौरा विधानसभा में सती माता मंदिर पर दोपहर 11 बजे और सुमावली विधानसभा के जखौना में दोपहर 12 बजे सभाएं लेंगे। इसके बाद दोनों नेता दिमनी विधानसभा के सिहोनिया में 2.30 बजे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के साथ सभा करेंगे। इसके बाद सभी पांचों नेता मुरैना विधानसभा में आएंगे। यहां वे शाम 3 बजे रुई की मंडी में विशाल चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करने के बाद शहर में रोड शो कर शक्ति प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

