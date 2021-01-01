पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनसे है असली गणतंत्र:शिक्षक बहू के लिए सिस्टम के खिलाफ 18 साल संघर्ष कर ससुर ने दो लड़ाई जीतीं, जिद सिर्फ यही थी घूस में एक रुपया नहीं दूंगा

मुरैना43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मैंने स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि एक रुपए भी रिश्वत नहीं दूंग - Dainik Bhaskar
मैंने स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि एक रुपए भी रिश्वत नहीं दूंग

हम भारत के लोग... संविधान की प्रस्तावना की पहली लाइन। संविधान यानी कानून का राज... इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून-नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। फिर कई लोग डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं। पढ़िए ऐसे ही संघर्ष और सफलता की कहानी... मुरैना जिले के सुमावली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निटहरा प्राइमरी स्कूल की शिक्षिका अर्चना राजपूत को हक दिलाने के लिए उनके ससुर हरी सिंह राजपूत को 18 साल लगातार संघर्ष करना पड़ा।

इसमें वे सफल भी रहे। उनकी जिद सिर्फ यही थी कि वे जायज काम के लिए रिश्वत नहीं देंगे। इसमें उन्हें तमाम समस्याओं का न केवल सामना करना पड़ा बल्कि अपनी पुत्रवधु को नौकरी में भी तमाम तरह की दिक्कतें आईं।

सुविधा शुल्क नहीं दिया तो जनपद पंचायत सीईओ ने बहू का नियुक्ति आदेश जारी नहीं किया

बहू अर्चना राजपूत की नियुक्ति जनपद पंचायत जौरा में शिक्षाकर्मी के पद पर 1998 में हुई थी। लेकिन जनपद पंचायत सीईओ ने नियुक्ति आदेश जारी नहीं किए। ऐसा उन्होंने इसलिए किया क्योंकि उन्हें सुविधाशुल्क नहीं दिया गया। अर्चना की शादी के बाद मैंने मोर्चा संभाला। मुझे भी कई तरफ से रिश्वत के लिए संदेश आए। लेकिन मैंने स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि एक रुपए भी रिश्वत नहीं दूंगा।

इसके लिए अलग अलग कोर्ट में लड़ाई लड़ी। 8 साल की लड़ाई के बाद मुझे सफलता मिली और कलेक्टर कोर्ट में नियुक्ति के आदेश करा लिए। इसके बाद साल 2009 में दूसरी लड़ाई तब शुरू हुई जब बहू को नियुक्ति आदेश मिलने के बाद उसकी क्रमोन्नति और एरियर के लिए संघर्ष शुरू हुआ।

विभाग ने 12 लाख 36 हजार रुपए का एरियर अटका रखा था। क्योंकि शिक्षाकर्मी के बाद उन्हें संविदा शिक्षक माना गया और क्रमोन्नति देकर उनका पद प्राथमिक शिक्षक किया गया था। क्रमोन्नति व एरियर भुगतान के लिए शिक्षा विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने यहां भी रिश्वत की मांग की। लेकिन मैंने तो पहले ही ऐसा न करने की ठान रखी थी। मुझे कहा गया कि किसी भी स्थिति में बिना पैसे के काम नहीं होगा।

लेकिन मैंने कहा कि मैं कसम खाता हूं, चाहे मुझे जिंदगी भर संघर्ष करना पड़े। एक रुपए की घूस नहीं दूंगा। करीब 11 साल तक जनपद सीईओ, डीईओ, कलेक्टर, कमिश्नर और प्रदेश सरकार के मुख्य सचिव तक लगातार पत्राचार किया। कोर्ट में भी जाना पड़ा। इसके बाद साल 2020 के आखिर में बहू को 12 लाख 36 हजार रुपए का भुगतान करवाया। कुल मिलाकर 18 साल के संघर्ष में सिस्टम के खिलाफ दो लड़ाईयां लड़ीं और जीतीं।

जैसा कि हरी सिंह राजपूत, सेवानिवृत्त कार्यक्रम अधिकारी कलेक्ट्रेट ने भास्कर को बताया

