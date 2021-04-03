पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:फंड कमिश्नर ने शुगर मिल प्रबंधन से मांगे 2.63 करोड़, फैक्टरी गेट पर चस्पा किया रिकवरी नोटिस

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
कैलारस स्थित शुगर मिल, जिस पर कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि कमिश्नर ने रिकवरी का नोटिस चस्पा किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैलारस स्थित शुगर मिल, जिस पर कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि कमिश्नर ने रिकवरी का नोटिस चस्पा किया है।
  • 2008 के बाद कारखाना प्रबंधन ने जमा नहीं किया 250 कर्मचारियों के प्रोवीडेंट फंड का पैसा

2 करोड़ 63 लाख से ज्यादा बकाया प्रोवीडेंट फंड जमा कराने के लिए आयुक्त कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि ने कैलारस के शक्कर कारखाना पर रिकवरी नोटिस चस्पा कर दिया है। कारखाना प्रबंधन को चेतावनी दी गई है कि पैसा जमा होने तक सहकारिता विभाग इस शुगर मिल को ना तो किसी को बेच सकेगा और ना ही इसके स्वामित्व को ट्रांसफर कर पाएगा। फंड कमिश्नर की कार्रवाई से हडकंप मचा हुआ है।

शक्कर कारखाना गेट पर बुधवार को चस्पा किए नोटिस में लिखा है कि 2008 के बाद से अब तक कारखाना प्रबंधन ने अपने कर्मचारियों का प्रोवीडेंट फंड जमा नहीं कराया है। इस प्रकार बीते 12 साल में पीएफ की राशि 2 करोड़ 63 लाख 21 हजार 518 रुपए हो चुकी है। कई नोटिस दिए जाने के बाद भी फंड की राशि जमा नहीं कराई गई है। इससे पहले भी 2003-04 से 2008 तक 550 कर्मचारियों के प्रोवीडेंट फंड के 2.5 करोड़ रुपए उनके पीएफ खातों में जमा नहीं कराए गए हैं।

रिकवरी आफिसर मुकेश सारस्वत के हस्ताक्षरों से जारी नोटिस के चस्पा होने के बाद कारखाना प्रबंधन हरकत में आ गया है। लेकिन समस्या यह है कि प्रोवीडेंट फंड के 2.63 करोड़ जमा कराने के लिए सहकारिता विभाग के पास बजट नहीं हैं। या यूं कहें कि सरकार इस मामले को सुलझाने में रुचि नहीं ले रही है।

33 करोड़ का भुगतान करना है प्रबंधन को
कैलारस का सहकारी शक्कर कारखाना2008-09 से बंद है। कारखाना प्रबंधन को उससे पहले के हिसाब-किताब के 33 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान 550 कर्मचारियों से लेकर 2000 किसानों व मंडी बोर्ड आदि के बकाया पैसों का भुगतान करना है। यह देनदारियां बीते 10 साल में 24 करोड़ से बढ़कर 33 करोड़ तक जा पहुंची हैं लेकिन सहकारिता आयुक्त, देनदारियों को चुकता करने के पक्ष में नही हैं। इसलिए हर साल ब्याज बढ़ता जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, 550 कर्मचारियों के वेतन-भत्तों के 19 करोड़ रुपए, गन्ना प्रदाता किसानों का एक करोड़ रुपए व मंडी बोर्ड से लेकर अपेक्स बैंक आदि संस्थाओं को 12 करोड़ रुपए देना बकाया है। लेकिन कारखाना प्रबंधन चुप्पी साधे हुए है। इसीलिए फंड कमिश्नर कार्यालय ने पीएफ की वसूली के लिए कड़ा कदम उठाया है।

घाटा दर्शाकर 2008-09 में बंद कर दिया सुगर मिल
सहकारिता विभाग ने 15 करोड़ का घाटा दर्शाकर कैलारस के शक्कर कारखाना को 2008-09 में बंद कर दिया था। कारखाना के परिसमापन से कुछ समय पहले सरकार ने कारखाना बोर्ड से आईएएस अफसरों के अधिपत्य काे वापस लेकर शेयर होल्डर किसानों का बोर्ड गठित कर दिया और सरकारी मदद से हाथ खीच लिए। वित्तीय मदद न मिल पाने के कारण किसानों का बोर्ड इस कारखाना में चीनी का उत्पादन नहीं कर सका और तभी से यह सुगर मिल कबाड़ में तब्दील होता गया।

चुनावी मुद्दा रहा शक्कर कारखाना
2013 के विधानसभा चुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कैलारस, सबलगढ़ व जौरा की चुनावी सभाओं में शक्कर कारखाना को चालू कराने का वादा किया था। लेकिन 5 साल सरकार चलाने के बाद भी भाजपा सरकार ने बंद चीनी मिल को चालू कराने में कोई रुचि नहीं ली। 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ समेत पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने चुनावी सभाओं में बंद सुगर मिल को चालू कराने की बात दमदारी से कही लेकिन 16 महीने की कांग्रेस सरकार भी इस मिल को चालू नहीं करा पाई।

400 कर्मचारियाें ने क्लेम आवेदन जमा किए, पैसा नहीं मिला
शक्कर कारखाना को बंद किए जाने की घोषणा के बाद प्रबंध संचालक व पदेन कलेक्टर ने उप पंजीयक सहकारिता अनुभा सूद को परिसमापक नियुक्त किया था। परिसमापक ने कारखाना कर्मचारियों ने उनके क्लेम मांगे तो 400 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों ने बकाया वेतन-भत्ते देने तथा गन्ना प्रदाता किसानों अपना बकाया भुगतान पने के लिए आवेदन पेश किए लेकिन डेढ़ साल भी मामला फाइलों तक ही सीमित है। पैसा न मिलने से 5 से 6 कर्मचारी इलाज के अभाव में दम तोड़ गए।

