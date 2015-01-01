पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जान से खिलवाड़:सरकार... 75 लाख से आईसीयू बनवा दिया, स्टाफ और उपकरण दिलवा दीजिए, 100 दिन में चली गईं 15 जानें

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
जिला अस्पताल में बना 75 लाख का आईसीयू, जो अभी तक चालू नहीं हुआ।
  • कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए 3 महीने बाद भी चालू नहीं हुआ आईसीयू, ग्वालियर-दिल्ली रैफर हो रहे गंभीर मरीज

सरकार...आपने 75 लाख रुपए से जिला अस्पताल में 3 महीने पहले 75 लाख रुपए से आईसीयू तो बनवा दिया लेकिन इसके लिए न तो मशीनें हैं न ट्रेंड डॉक्टर व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ। ऐसे में 100 दिन में जिले के 15 से अधिक मरीजों को समय पर उचित इलाज न मिलने पर ग्वालियर-दिल्ली रैफर होना पड़ा और उनकी जान चली गई। 15 लोगो की मौत स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों के लिए भले ही कम हो लेकिन 15 परिवारों के ऊपर जो आपदा टूटी, वह चिंताजनक है। बावजूद इसके न तो अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने आईसीयू चालू कराने के लिए कोई पत्राचार किया और न सरकार ने चुनावी व्यस्तता में यह सुध ली कि कोविड-19 से पीड़ित मरीज किस हाल में हैं।

चुनाव के दौरान सैंपलिंग कम, फिर बढ़ने लगी मरीजों की संख्या: 3 नवंबर को जिले की 5 सीटों पर वोटिंग हुई। इसके लिए सरकार 2 महीने से तैयारियों में जुटी रही। रैलियों, सभाओं के दौरान जमकर भीड़ उमड़ी और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन लोग पूरी तरह से भूल गए। इधर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अमले ने भी अपना ध्यान सैंपलिंग से हटा लिया। यही वजह रही सितंबर में सिर्फ 11 हजार 199 तथा अक्टूबर में सिर्फ 9 हजार लोगों की सैंपलिंग हुई। चुनाव खत्म होने ही संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या दहाई में मिलने लगी है।

सर्दी में गंभीर हो सकता है कोरोना जुलाई माह में मिले थे 1107 मरीज
जिले में कोरोना का सबसे अधिक प्रकोप जुलाई महीने में दिखा, जब 30 दिन में 1107 मरीज मिले। इसके बाद सबसे अधिक मौतें सितंबर महीने में छह हुईं। डॉक्टर्स की मानें तो सर्दियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं, ऐसे में कोरोना की एक लहर और प्रभावी हो सकती है। अगर ऐसा हुआ तो जिला मुख्यालय पर आईसीयू की सख्त जरूरत पड़ेगी लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के भोपाल में बैठे अफसरों ने अभी तक इसकी तैयारियां ही नहीं की है। जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ डॉक्टर्स की मानें तो कोरोना अब जीआरएमसी की जांच में भले ही ट्रेस नहीं हो रहा है, लेकिन एचआर सीटी स्कैन रिपोर्ट में अधिकांश मरीज क्लीनिकल पॉजिटिव निकल रहे हैं और उन्हें ग्वालियर-दिल्ली रैफर करना हमारी मजबूरी है।

न डॉक्टर न स्टाफ, उपकरण तक नहीं, सीएम कर गए लोकार्पण
एनएचएम के 75 लाख से बनाकर तैयार किए इंटेनसिव केयर यूनिट की सेवाएं 100 दिन बाद भी मरीजों को नहीं मिल पा रही हैं। सिविल सर्जन का बहाना है कि आईसीयू के लिए मल्टी पैरा ऑक्सीमीटर नहीं आए हैं और मेडिसिन के डॉक्टर आईसीयू चालू करने से इसलिए बच रहे हैं कि उनकी निजी प्रेक्टिस प्रभावित होगी। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जनता को लुभाने के लिए 12 सितंबर को जिला अस्पताल के अपकंपलीट इंटेनसिव केयर यूनिट का लोकार्पण कर दिया। अफसरों ने सीएम से यह छिपाया कि आईसीयू अभी संसाधनों के मामले में कंप्लीट नहीं है। ऐसे में लोकार्पण के बाद भी इसकी सुविधा लोगों को नहीं मिल पा रही है।

मल्टी पैरा ऑक्सीमीटर न होने का बनाया जा रहा बहाना
400 बेड के जिला अस्पताल में आईसीयू जैसी यूनिट सक्रिय नहीं है। काेविड का नया इंटेनसिव केयर यूनिट बनाया जरूर है, लेकिन अस्पताल प्रशासन उसे एक महीने से यह कहकर शुरू नहीं करा पा रहा है कि अभी भाेपाल से 8 मल्टी पैरा ऑक्सीमीटर नहीं आए हैं। इधर अस्पताल सूत्रों का ही कहना है कि मेडिसिन के तीनों डॉक्टर निजी प्रेक्टिस में बिजी हैं इसलिए वह आईसीयू चालू कराकर अपने धंधे में खलल पैदा नहीं करना चाहते हैं। इसका खामियाजा उन मरीजाें काे उठाना पड़ रहा है जो थोड़ी सी ही रिस्क में ग्वालियर रैफर कर दिए जाते हैं।

