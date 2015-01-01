पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Morena
  • Government Sanctioned 37 Crore Rupees For City Development, The Corporation Did Not Work, The Government Asked For 7 Crore Rupees Back

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:शहर विकास के लिए सरकार ने मंजूर किए थे 37 करोड़ रुपए निगम ने नहीं किए काम, सरकार ने 7 करोड़ रुपए वापस मांगे

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के जीवाजीगंज में सड़कें खुदी हाेने के बाद भी नहीं हो रहा काम।
  • बजट की कमी से जूझ रही नगर निगम के अधिकारी सरकार से मिला फंड ही नहीं कर सके उपयोग

उपचुनाव से पहले पूर्व विधायकों की मांग पर शहर विकास के लिए मुख्यमंत्री विशेष निधि से सरकार ने नगर निगम को 37.31 करोड़ रुपए दिए थे लेकिन इस पूरी राशि का निगम के अधिकारी उपयोग नहीं कर सके। 30 करोड़ के काम तो अानन-फानन में दिखा दिए लेकिन 7.31 करोड़ रुपए बच गए। अब सरकार ने यह 7.31 करोड़ रुपए 31 दिसंबर तक वापस मांगे हैं। यह हाल तब है जब निगम बजट की कमी से जूझ रही है और 60 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा के भुगतान अटके हुए हैं।

विधानसभा उपचुनाव में वाेट बटोरने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मुरैना, सुमावली और दिमनी के पूर्व विधायकों की पहल पर नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र में विकास कार्यों के लिए के लिए 37.31 करोड़ रुपए की विशेष निधि मंजूर की थी। इस राशि में से निगम ने 30 करोड़ के वर्कआर्डर जारी कर दिए। बाकी 7.31 करोड़ से विकास कराने के लिए भी 28 विकास कार्य मंजूर कर दिए लेकिन इन कामों के लिए जरूरी प्रक्रिया नहीं की। ऐसे में यह काम शुरू नहीं हाे सके। अब नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग ने खाते में 7.31 करोड़ रुपए 31 दिसंबर से पहले जमा कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। नगर निगम ने भी यह रकम लौटाने की तैयारी कर ली है।

जहां काम चलना बता रहे, वहां बोर्ड तक नहीं
मुख्यमंत्री विशेष निधि 30 करोड़ से निगम ने शहर में जो निर्माण शुरू कराए हैं, उनकी भी जानकारी निगम अधिकारियों को नहीं है। निगम अफसर जहां निर्माण कार्य चलने का जिक्र कर रहे हैं, वहां निर्माण कार्य का बोर्ड नहीं लगा है जबकि नियम है कि 50 लाख से अधिक के निर्माण कार्य स्थल पर काम की जानकारी वाला बोर्ड लगाना अनिवार्य है।

जानिए... 25 लाख से ज्यादा के इन बड़े कामों के वर्क ऑर्डर ही जारी नहीं किए

  • वार्ड 41 में राजेश अग्रवाल के मकान से एबी रोड आमपुरा तक एक करोड़ लागत का सीसी रोड निर्माण कार्य
  • वार्ड 35 में नहर की पुलिया का निर्माण, लागत 30.42 लाख रुपए
  • वार्ड 31 में शिकारपुर चौकी से लेकर नाला नंबर 1 तक सीसी रोड व नाली का निर्माण, लागत 74 लाख रुपए
  • वार्ड 33 में जेल रोड वाल्मीक मंदिर में सामुदायिक भवन का निर्माण व पार्क सौंदर्यीकरण, लागत 29.20 लाख रुपए
  • वार्ड 31 में चेता खटीक गली रोड व अन्य कनेक्ट गलियों में नाला व नाली निर्माण, लागत 35.82 लाख रुपए
  • वार्ड क्रमांक 4 स्थित वनखंडी रोड का कवर्ड नाला, लागत एक करोड़ 01 लाख रुपए
  • वार्ड 21 में नाला नंबर 2 डामर रोड सहारे प्रीकॉस्ट कवर, लागत 36 लाख रुपए
  • वार्ड 16 जीवाजीगंज में पेवर ब्लॉक, नाली निर्माण व अग्रसेन पार्क में थ्री-सीटर चेयर, लागत 29.64 लाख रुपए
  • शिवनगर की दो से तीन गलियों में नाली निर्माण व सीसी रोड, लागत 25 लाख रुपए
  • वार्ड 16 में पुराना वन कार्यालय से लेकर जिला पंचायत भवन तक नाला निर्माण, लागत 23.40 लाख रुपए

मुरैना, दिमनी, सुमावली तीनों विस में हार गई भाजपा
नगर निगम सीमा में मुरैना विधानसभा के साथ दिमनी और सुमावली विधानसभा का भी क्षेत्र आता है। इन तीनों ही विस सीट पर भाजपा हार गई थी। माना जा रहा है कि यह भी एक कारण हो सकता है कि सरकार ने स्वीकृत बजट वापस मांग लिया है। वहीं राशि लौटाने की बात से वे भाजपा नेता परेशान हैं जो नगरीय निकाय चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। भाजपा नेताओं का कहना है कि निगमायुक्त की मनमानी के कारण 7.31 करोड़ रुपए के वर्कआर्डर समय पर जारी नहीं किए गए।

मुख्यमंत्री विशेष निधि से बड़ोखर क्षेत्र में इंदिरा सरोवर के जीर्णोद्धार पर 2.5 करोड़ रुपए का काम शुरू कराया है। बायपास रोड, मुड़ियाखेड़ा व बड़ोखर क्षेत्र में बनवाने का दावा किया जा रहा है। गणेशपुरा में एक करोड़ रुपए लागत की सीसी सड़कों का निर्माण कराए जाने की बात कही जा रही है। वार्ड 5 में 3 करोड़ रुपए से काम कराने का उल्लेख निगम ने किया है।

अफसरों की लापरवाही के चलते काम शुरू नहीं हुए
शहर विकास के लिए हमारी पहल पर मुख्यमंत्री ने 37 करोड़ रुपए उपचुनाव से पहले नगर निगम को दिए थे। निगम अफसरों की लापरवाही के चलते सात करोड़ रुपए के काम अब तक शुरू नहीं हो पाए, इस कारण यह राशि शासन को सरेंडर करने की नौबत आई है।
रघुराज सिंह कंसाना, पूर्व विधायक मुरैना

प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति निगमायुक्त देते हैं
सड़क व नाली के निर्माण कार्यों के लिए कितना बजट आया इसकी सटीक जानकारी निगमायुक्त को ही होगी क्योंकि प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति जारी करने के अधिकार उन्हीं को हैं। सात करोड़ के वर्कआर्डर क्यों जारी नहीं हो पाए और बजट क्यों सरेंडर हो रहा है इस संबंध में मुझे जानकारी नहीं है।
जेके श्रीवास्तव, प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें