कार्यक्रम:ग्वार्रे वैश्य समाज ने मनाई महाराजा महासेन की जयंती, पहली बार नहीं निकली प्रभात फेरी

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
महाराज महासेन की आरती उतारते ग्वार्रे वैश्य समाज के प्रतिनिधि।
  • शाम 6 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक चला कार्यक्रम, पूजा-अर्चना में शामिल हुए वैश्य समाज के लोग

ग्वार्रे वैश्य समाज के कुल प्रवर्तक महाराज महासेन की जयंती गुरुवार की रात महादेव नाका स्थित काशीबाई की धर्मशाला में मनाई गई। लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार प्रभात फेरी का आयोजन नहीं किया गया। धार्मिक आयोजन के दौरान गवार्रे वैश्य समाज के लोगों ने कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन किया तथा अधिकांश लोग मास्क लगाकर ही कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।

अखिल भारतीय ग्वार्रे वैश्य सभा के जिला अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट अशोक गोयल ने बताया कि कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण इस वर्ष महाराजा इस कार्यक्रम में अतिथि के रूप में आरएस इंड्रस्ट्रीज के संचालक नारायण हरिगुप्ता, आरटी इंड्रस्ट्रीज की संचालक निर्मला गुप्ता, पंकज गुप्ता एवं विधायक राकेश मावई शामिल हुए। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में आसाराम-खच्चूराम ने प्रथम आरती की। इसके बाद विधायक मावई ने अपने उद्बोधन में समाज के उत्थान के प्रति अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त की।

इस अवसर पर संगठन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष प्रकाश चंद्र मांडिल, पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मोहन चंद्र बांदिल, एडवोकेट एवं धर्मशाला ट्रस्टी राधेश्याम गुप्ता, एडवोकेट मूलचंद बंसल, जीटीआर मांडील प्रमुख रूप से उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम के बीच में महिला मंडल द्वारा आयोजित विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं का पुरस्कार वितरण भी किया गया। इस दौरान मयंक और विक्की ने भक्तिमय संगीत प्रस्तुतियां देकर कार्यक्रम में समां बांधा। कर्यक्रम का संचालन ब्रजेन्द्र गुप्ता ने किया।

