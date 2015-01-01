पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:मकर राशि में पुन: पहुंचेंगे गुरु, कोरोना बढ़ने की आशंका

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुरु व शनि गृह की युति से महामारी बढ़ने की रहती है संभावना, आज गुरु शनि की राशि मकर में प्रवेश करेंगे

शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर को गुरु गृह राशि परिवर्तन कर शनि की राशि मकर में पहुंचेगे। मकर गुरु की नीच राशि है। गुरु ग्रह का यह राशि परिवर्तन सभी राशियों के व्यक्तियों को तो प्रभावित करेगा ही, साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की भी संभावना रहेगी। देश के किसी हिस्से में धार्मिक उन्माद फैलने की भी संभावना रहेगी।

पं. मनोज तिवारी के अनुसार गुरु 29 मार्च से 29 जून 2020 तक मकर राशि में थे। इसके बाद वक्री होकर अपनी स्व राशि धनु में पहुंच गए थे। पुन: 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1. 25 बजे मकर राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। इसके बाद 5 अप्रैल 2021 तक गुरु मकर राशि में ही रहेंगे। पं. शर्मा के अनुसार मकर राशि में शनि पहले से विद्यमान है। गुरु के पहुंचने से गुरु व शनि की युति होगी। यह युति संक्रमण फैलाने के साथ धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाएगी। सभी 12 राशियों के व्यक्ति पर गुरु के राशि परिवर्तन के साथ गुरु व शनि की युति का अच्छा बुरा प्रभाव पड़ेगा। गुरु के मकर में पहुंच जाने से तुला, कुंभ व मिथुन राशि की कन्याओं के विवाह 5 अप्रैल 2021 तक नहीं हो सकेंगे। इन राशियों की कन्याओं पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ेगा।

राशि में अगर अशुभ प्रभाव है तो उपाय भी है
गुरु का राशि परिवर्तन जिन्हें अशुभ हो वह शांति के लिए उपाय कर सकते है। पं. मनोज तिवारी बताते हैं कि चने की दाल, हल्दी, केला, पीला वस्त्र, धार्मिक पुस्तकें दान करें। भगवान विष्णु या केले की पूजा अर्चना करें। केले की जड़ या पुखराज रत्न धारण करें। बुजुर्गों, साधु संतों व ब्राह्मणों का सम्मान करें। वृहस्पति स्तोत्र अथवा मंत्र का अभ्यास करें। इन उपायों से राशि का अशुभ प्रभाव कम किया जा सकता है।

गुरु का राशि परिवर्तन डालेगा राशियों पर प्रभाव
मेष- स्थान परिवर्तन, व्यय
वृष- भाग्योदय, लाभ
मिथुन- रोग, बाधा, परेशानी
कर्क- सफलता, सुख
सिंह- शत्रुनाश, रोग
कन्या- सौभाग्य, संतान लाभ
तुला- बाधा, मातृकष्ट, मतभेद
वृश्चिक- उत्सव, उत्साह
धनु- यश, सफलता, लाभ
मकर- कष्ट, संकट, पीड़ा
कुंभ- विरोध, संकट, कष्ट
मीन- पदलाभ, उन्नति, धनलाभ

