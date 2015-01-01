पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:ज्ञानसागर महाराज की शिक्षा व संस्कार सदैव नेकी की राह दिखाएंगे: भावना

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राष्ट्रीय संत के देवलोक गमन पर जैन महिला संगठन ने आयोजित की विनयांजलि सभा

समाज और देश के हित में काम करने वाले लोगों को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। जीवन पर्यंत परोपकार में जुटे रहे ज्ञानसागर महाराज भले ही अब सशरीर हमारे बीच न हों, लेकिन उनके द्वारा दी गई शिक्षा व संस्कार सदैव हमें नेकी की राह पर चलने का मार्ग बताते रहेंगे। यह बात जैन राष्ट्रीय संत ज्ञानसागर महाराज के देवलोक गमन पर आयोजित विनयांजलि सभा में जैन मिलन महिला की संरक्षक भावना कह रहीं थीं।

विनयाजंलि सभा का आयोजन जैन मिलन महिला संगठन द्वारा श्रीपार्श्वनाथ दिगंबर बड़ा जैन मंदिर में किया गया। प्रारंभ में पूर्व मंत्री रुस्तम सिंह एवं उनकी पुत्रवधु रेखा-राकेश सिंह, पूर्व विधायक रघुराज कंषाना एवं उनकी धर्मपत्नी मोनिका सिंह ने मुनिश्री ज्ञानसागर महाराज के चित्र के सामने दीपक प्रज्ज्वलित किया। इसके बाद उनके व्यक्तित्व व कृतित्व पर विचार व्यक्त किए। अपून जैन ने मुनिश्री का जीवन परिचय प्रस्तुत किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन शशि जैन ने किया।

इस अवसर पर जैन समाज के मंत्री पंकज जैन, रोटरी क्लब के अध्यक्ष प्रकाश अग्रवाल, एडवोकेट महेन्द्र कुमार जैन, धर्मेंद्र जैन, विजय जैन, पारस जैन, समाजसेवी दीपक भोला, बालकृष्ण शर्मा, करुणा जैन, निधि गुप्ता, कविता सिंहल, मधु सिंहल, बबिता जैन, रजनी जैन, पारुल जैन, जूली, अभिलाषा, कुसुम, संगीता, सोनी जैन आदि उपस्थित थे।

विनयांजलि सभा में शरीक हुए समाजसेवी पं. महेश मिश्रा ने कहा कि हमारे जीवन में गुरु की भूमिका नाविक के जैसी होती है। जिस प्रकार एक कुशल नाविक नाव को नदी से पार ले जाता है, वैसे ही गुरु भी जीवन रूपी नैया को पार लगाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका का निर्वहन करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चों में संस्कार देना बहुत जरूरी है। गुरुदेव ज्ञानसागर महाराज ने भी इस बात पर हमेशा जोर दिया।

स्कूल में एक कक्ष होगा संत के नाम
विनयांजलि सभा में रोटरी क्लब के अध्यक्ष प्रकाश अग्रवाल ने भी मुनि ज्ञानसागर के जीवन पर प्रकाश डालस। इस दौरान उन्होंने घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि रोटरी क्लब एक सरकारी स्कूल के भवन का निर्माण करा रहा है। इस भवन में एक कमरा आचार्यश्री ज्ञानसागर के नाम पर रखा जाएगा। विनयांजलि सभा को विभिन्न वक्ताओं ने भी संबोधित किया और मुनिश्री ज्ञानसागर महाराज को सही अर्थों में संत बताया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें