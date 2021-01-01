पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंबल में नई पहल:भ्रूण हत्या जैसी बुराई रोकने बैंड-बाजों से नवजात का गृह प्रवेश, क्योंकि 5 साल से घट रही संख्या

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
तंबाकू रखकर बेटियों को मारने के लिए बदनाम मुरैना में बेटियों के जन्म पर जश्न की प्रथा शुरू - Dainik Bhaskar
तंबाकू रखकर बेटियों को मारने के लिए बदनाम मुरैना में बेटियों के जन्म पर जश्न की प्रथा शुरू
  • 5 साल में जन्मे बेटे-बेटियों का अंतर 1614 से 2027 पहुंचा
  • असर; 2014 में 914 था लिंगानुपात, यह घटकर 898 रही संख्या

कन्या भ्रूण हत्या; यह शब्द नि:संदेह मुरैना जिले के लिए एक कलंक है। समय बीता, तो समाज में बेटियों के प्रति भेदभाव का तरीका भी बदल गया। पहले बेटियां पैदा होने के बाद उनके मुह में तंबाकू रखकर मार दिया जाता था, अब कोख में ही भ्रूण की हत्या कर दी जाती है। यह हम नहीं कहते आंकड़े बता रहे हैं। 5 साल में जिलेभर में जन्म लेने वाले बेटे-बेटियों के बीच अंतर देखें तो यह 1614 से बढ़कर 2027 पर पहुंच गया। इसका असर लिंगानुपात पर भी नजर आ रहा है।

वर्ष 2011 की जनगणना के अनुसार प्रत्येक 1 हजार बेटों पर 840 बेटियां थीं। सरकारी व सामाजिक प्रयासों की बदौलत 2014 में यह आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1000:914 तक पहुंच गया। लेकिन 2020 में यह संख्या दोबारा घटकर 898 रह गई। लेकिन इस मानसिकता को बदलने के लिए “सामाजिक क्रांति’ की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। बेटियों के जन्म को बोझ समझने के बजाय लाेग अब उन्हें लक्ष्मी की तरह बैंड-बाजों के साथ पूजन व तुलादान कर गृहप्रवेश करा रहे हैं तो कहीं बेटियों के जन्म पर भागवत कथा कराई जा रही है।

इन 2 उदाहरण से जानिए कैसे बेटियों को वरदान मानकर खुशियां मनाईं
1. अंबाह की रामेश्वर कॉलोनी के अनिल शर्मा की पत्नी मोनिका ने 31 जनवरी की रात दूसरी बेटी को जन्म दिया। सोमवार को बेटी को खुद अनिल शर्मा बैंड-बाजों के साथ घर लाए। नवजात के बाबा रामनरेश शर्मा ने उसके स्वागत में रंगोली के बीच रखे चावल से भरे कलश को कन्या के पैरों से स्पर्श कराया। परी की बुआ राधा व मीनू ने रोली-चंदन से अपनी भतीजी के पैरों की छाप लेकर परिवार में नए सदस्य के आने की खुशी का इजहार किया। उसका तुलादान भी किया।

2. भिंड के कीरतपुरा एसोसिएशन आफ मैनजेमेंट फोर पावर्टी के सदस्य तिलक सिंह भदौरिया ने बेटियों के जन्म पर अनूठी परंपरा शुरू की। भिंड, मुरैना-ग्वालियर में जहां बेटियां जन्म लेती हैं, उनकी टीम के 20 सदस्य वहां पहुंचकर नवजात के घर बंधनवार बांधकर स्वागत करते हैं। बैंड-बाजों के साथ तुलादान आदि का प्रबंधन करते हैं, ताकि लोगों के मन में बेटियों के प्रति भेदभाव खत्म हो। संगठन अभी तक 29 बेटियों के जन्म की खुशियां बांट चुके हैं। अंबाह में भी यही टीम शामिल थी।

चिंता... 5 साल में बेटों के मुकाबले ऐसे घटीं बेटियां

नोट: आंकड़े स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एचएमआईएस पोर्टल के आधार पर।
सुखद... बेटे-बेटियों में अंतर बढ़ा, लेकिन घटी मृत्युदर

नोट: मृत्युदर के आंकड़े 0-5 वर्ष तक के
2011 की जनगणना के अनुसार मुरैना जिले का महिला-पुरुष लिंगानुपात 1000:840 था, 0-6 वर्ष के बच्चों (चाइल्ड सेक्स रेशियो) का लिंगानुपात 1000:829 था।

इधर... गर्भपात करने वाली नर्स की सुको से जमानत खारिज, जज की टिप्पणी... हमें नजरिया बदलना होगा
मुरैना में अपने घर के अंदर अवैध गर्भपात सेंटर चलाकर बेटियों की भ्रूण में हत्या करने वाली नर्स रेखा सेंगर को जमानत देने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी इनकार कर दिया। सोमवार को जस्टिस मोहन के नेतृत्व वाली पीठ ने जमानत याचिका खारिज करते हुए मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को सही ठहराया है। कोर्ट ने कहा, हमारे देश में बच्चियों के प्रति अमानवीयता संबंधी प्रथाएं अभी भी मौजूद हैं। हमें देश में बच्चियों के प्रति अमानवीयता और कन्या भ्रूण हत्या को खत्म करने के लिए सख्त दृष्टिकोण अपमाना होगा।’सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में कहा है कि लैंगिक समानता हमारे संविधान की आधारशिला है।

शिशु के जन्म से पूर्व लिंग जांच हमारे देश की लैंगिक समानता और गरिमा को बनाए रखने की हमारी क्षमता को नुकसान पहुंचाती है। ऐसे में भ्रूण जांच समाज के प्रति एक गंभीर अपराध है। इतना ही नहीं यह एक तरह से महिलाओं के प्रति बेहद गंभीर अपराध है। ऐसे मामलों में अदालतों को कोई ढिलाई नहीं बरतनी चाहिए। यहां बता दें कि आरोपी नर्स रेखा सेंगर 26 सितंबर को संजय कॉलोनी में रहने वाली अपनी मां के घर में अवैध गर्भपात सेंटर चलाती थी। ग्वालियर महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की टीम ने पुलिस के छापामार कार्रवाई कर इसके घर एक गर्भवती महिला को ग्राहक बनाकर भेजा और पोर्टेबल अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन के साथ रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया। इस मामले में आरोपी महिला सहित एक अन्य युवक के खिलाफ सिटी कोतवाली में अपराध दर्ज है।

