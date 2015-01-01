पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:घुड़दौड़ बरवाई की घोड़ी ने हासिल की जीत; कुकथरी गांव में हुआ घुड़दौड़ प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन

अंबाह। घुडदौड़ आयोजन में बरवाई गांव की घोड़ी ने हासिल की जीत।

मीपवर्ती ग्राम कुकथरी में बरसों पुरानी घुड़दौड़ की परंपरा का मंगलवार को अद्भुत नजारा दिखाई दिया। ग्रामीणों द्वारा अपने स्तर पर घुड़दौड़ प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें लगभग 30 घोड़ियों ने भाग लिया। इस दौड़ में घोड़ियों ने अपनी रफ्तार का दमखम दिखाया। वहीं मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने भी घुुड़सवारों की जमकर हौंसला अफजाई की। इस अवसर पर घोड़ियों ने अपनी बाजीगरी भी दिखाई। लगभग 8 घोड़ियों ने जहां कदमताल की, वहीं 14 घोड़ियों ने दौड़ में हिस्सा लिया। बरवाई गांव की घोड़ी ने दौड़ में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया।

वहीं पोरसा के संत राम प्रजापति की घोड़ी सबसे अच्छी नाची, इसके अलावा लगभग 6 घोड़ियों ने शानदार नृत्य दिखाया, जिसकी ग्रामीणों ने जमकर सराहना की, हालांकि कोरोना के चलते इस आयोजन में इस बार न तो ज्यादा भीड़ एकत्रित हुई और ना ही पर्याप्त संख्या में घुड़सवार आए।

इस आयोजन में घोड़ियों द्वारा दिखाई गई कला को देखकर दर्शक दंग रह गए। घोड़ियों द्वारा किए गए आकर्षक नृत्य ने लोगों को नृत्य होने तक तालियां बजाने पर मजबूर कर दिया। मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामीण हरविलास ने बताया कि कोरोना के चलते इस बार यह आयोजन भव्य रूप नहीं ले पाया, किंतु घोड़ियों की आकर्षक कलाकारी ने सबका मन मोह लिया।

