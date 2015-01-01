पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाकघर:बचत खाते में 500 से कम जमाधन होने पर सालाना काटेंगे 100 रुपए

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
डाकघरों में अब बैंकों की तर्ज पर न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए जमा नहीं होने पर हर साल 100 रुपए बैलेंस में से काटे जाएंगे। छोटी-छोटी बचत से निश्चित समय पर उपभोक्ताओं को गारंटेड लाभ के साथ राशि लौटाने वाले डाक विभाग के बचत खातों में भी अब बैंकों की तरह ही न्यूनतम जमा राशि रखनी जरूरी होगी।

नई व्यवस्था में डाक विभाग ने अन्य जमा योजनाओं में भी व्यापक बदलाव किया है। यह आदेश के मुताबिक खाते में 499 रुपए होने पर खाते से 100 रुपए रख-रखाव के नाम पर शुल्क कटेगा। कटौती अंतिम 100 रुपए होने तक जारी रहेगी। इसके बाद खाता बंद कर दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा किसान विकास पत्र एवं राष्ट्रीय बचत पत्र में निवेश पहले 100 रुपए से शुरू होता था, लेकिन अब यह भी 10 गुना अधिक हो गया। अब न्यूनतम एक हजार रुपए निवेश करना अनिवार्य होगा।

मिनिमम बैलेंस अनिवार्य: अभी तक डाकघरों में मिनिमम बैलेंस की अनिवार्यता नहीं थी, अब सरकार ने गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। डाक विभाग ने बेटियों के खाते सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना, पीपीएफ खाता, वरिष्ठ नागरिक बचत खाता एवं मासिक जमा योजना (एमआईएस) खाता खुलवाने के प्रावधानों में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है। सुकन्या समृद्धि खाता 250, पीपीएफ 500 एमआईएस एवं वरिष्ठ नागरिक बचत खाता एक हजार से खुलेंगे।

