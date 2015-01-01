पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय नवजात शिशु सप्ताह का शुभारंभ:टीकाकरण बच्चों के लिए वरदान, गर्भकाल में खान-पान पर ध्यान दें माताएं: डॉ. बांदिल

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
बच्चाें का टीकाकरण करती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।
  • राष्ट्रीय नवजात शिशु सप्ताह का शुभारंभ हुआ, 29 नवंबर तक चलेगा

आप देश के किसी भी कोने में रह रहे हों। सबको पता है कि टिटनेस का टीका कहां लगता है। इसी तरह विभिन्न बीमारियों से बचने के लिए जो टीके स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा नि:शुल्क लगाए जा रहे हैं, वे आपके बच्चे के लिए वरदान हैं। महिलाएं गर्भकाल के दौरान अपने खान-पान पर यान दें, ताकि बच्चों को जन्मजात विकृतियों से बचाया जा सके। शिशु का स्वास्थ्य हम सबकी जिम्मेदारी है। यह बात सीएमएचओ डॉ आरसी बांदिल राष्ट्रीय नवजात शिशु सप्ताह के शुभारंभ पर कह रहे थे।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. बांदिल ने कहा कि आप सभी लोग विभाग के द्वारा संचालित की जा रही योजनाओं एवं आयरन कैल्सियम का उपयोग आवश्यक रूप से करें, ताकि बच्चा स्वस्थ्य रहे। इस दौरान जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ अजय गोयल ने माताओं को सफाई के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने बताया कि हर बच्चे का टीकाकरण होना आवश्यक है। उन्होंने बताया कि खाना खिलाने या शिशु को छूने से पहले एवं शौच के बाद हमेशा हाथों को साबुन से धोएं।

शिशु के गर्भनाल में कुछ भी न लगाएं इसे साफ रखें, सूखा रखें। गर्भनाल से किसी भी प्रकार का रिसाव या लाली होने पर तुरंत डॉक्टर से परामर्श लें। यदि शिशु 2.5 ग्राम से कम वजन का हो या समय से पहले से जन्मा हो तो उसे कंगारू मदर केयर प्रदान करें। यहां बता दें कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा समस्त स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं एवं समुदाय स्तर पर नवजात शिशु की देखभाल की गुणवत्ता में सुधार सुनिश्चित करने के लिए राष्ट्रीय नवजात शिशु सप्ताह मनाया जा रहा है, ताकि शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाई जा सके।

