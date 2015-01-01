पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महासमर-2020:सुमावली-मुरैना में भाजपा को जहां से थी उम्मीद, उन्हीं इलाकों में कांग्रेस ने बनाई बढ़त, भाजपा का वैश्य वर्ग पर दांव फेल

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • सीएम के ओएसडी ने मुरैना विस में अपने गांव में की लॉबिंग फिर भी कांग्रेस को मिले अधिक वोट
  • सुमावली में किरार बहुल गांवों में पिछड़े ऐदल सिंह

प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा ने भले ही बंपर जीत हासिल की हो। लेकिन मुरैना की 5 सीटों में से 3 पर कांग्रेस जीतने के बाद भाजपा हाईकमान ने मंथन शुरू कर दिया है। सबसे चिंताजनक बात सुमावली व मुरैना सीट पर मिली हार है। क्योंकि सुमावली से पीएचई मंत्री ऐदल सिंह कंषाना चुनाव लड़ रहे थे, जहां सीएम शिवराज सिंह समर्थक किरार वोट बहुतायत में था।

वहीं दूसरी सीट मुरैना रही, क्योंकि यहां भाजपा को सबसे छोटी 5500 वोटों के करीब हार का सामना करना पड़ा। भाजपा की गढ़ मानी जाने वाली मुरैना सीट पर भाजपा हार को पचा नहीं पा रही है। क्योंकि इस सीट पर पूर्वमंत्री रुस्तम सिंह सहित भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष योगेशपाल गुप्ता, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा सहित खुद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की नजर थी।

जिले की पांच सीटों में से तीन पर कांग्रेस का कब्जा, अब भाजपा कर रही महामंथन

रिठौराकलां में बसपा ने बनाई बढ़त, इसलिए भाजपा को खुद के गढ़ में हुआ नुकसान
रिठौराकलां क्षेत्र वर्ष 2003 के बाद से ही भाजपा का बढ़ बना हुआ था। इस इलाके से पूर्वमंत्री रुस्तम सिंह चुनाव जीते तब भी और चुनाव हारे तब भी भाजपा को बंपर वोटिंग हुई। यह बात खुद रुस्तम सिंह ने वीडी शर्मा की सभा में स्वीकार की। लेकिन 2020 के उपचुनाव में रिठौराकलां में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राकेश मावई ने भी जमकर वोट बटोरे। हालांकि यहां से पोलिंग क्रमांक 313 से 318 तक भाजपा को 1160, कांग्रेस को 976 और बसपा को 757 वोट मिले।

कांग्रेस के मावई ने अपने गांव में बंपर वोट समेटे
मुरैना विधानसभा की बात करें तो कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राकेश मावई ने अपने गृहगांव जयनगर चौखूटी में बंपर बढ़त बनाई। उन्होंने अपने गांव की तीन पोलिंगों पर 1681 वोट हासिल किए। जबकि भाजपा ने यहां से सिर्फ 20 व बसपा 5 वोट ही हासिल कर सकी।

राजौरिया की खुद की पोलिंग पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने भी काटे वोट
बसपा प्रत्याशी रामप्रकाश राजौरिया की घर की पोलिंग 145 यानि जीवाजी गंज में भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने भी वोट बटोरे। हालांकि इस पोलिंग पर राजौरिया 311 वोट लेकर आगे रहे। लेकिन भाजपा ने भी इस पोलिंग पर 141 व कांग्रेस ने भी 106 वोट हासिल किए।

मुरैना: भाजपा ने वैश्यों पर लगाया दांव, जीवाजी गंज में मिली बसपा को बढ़त
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने वैश्य वोटरों को लुभाने के लिए उद्योगपति रमेशचंद्र गर्ग के माध्यम से प्रयास किया लेकिन उनके ही प्रभाव वाले क्षेत्र जीवाजी गंज में बसपा बढ़त ले गई। गंज इलाके के पोलिंग वूथ क्रमांक 72 से लेकर 78 में भाजपा को सिर्फ 832, कांग्रेस को 224 और बसपा के रामप्रकाश राजौरिया को 1383 वोट मिल सके।

बानमोर शहर व बानमोरकलां में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के युद्ध में फंसकर हांफा हाथी
वोटिंग के बाद बहुजन समाज पार्टी के प्रत्याशी रामप्रकाश के लिए बानमोर शहर व बानमोरकलां की पोलिंग क्रमांक 211 से 237 तक वंपर वोट मिलने की उम्मीद थी। लेकिन शहर व गांव की इन पोलिंगों पर भाजपा के रघुराज को 6 हजार 344, कांग्रेस के राकेश मावई को 6 हजार 254 मिले। जबकि बहुजन के रामप्रकाश राजौरिया को उम्मीद से बहुत कम 2 हजार 726 वोट ही मिले।

खुद शिवराज के ओएसडी के गांव पिढ़ावली में भाजपा पिछड़ी
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के एक निजी सहायक रहे ब्राह्मण समाज के सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी ने मुरैना विधानसभा में अपने गांव पिढ़ावली में न सिर्फ भाजपा बल्कि समाजबंधुओं की बैठक लेकर भाजपा को जिताने की अपील की। लेकिन इस गांव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी रघुराज कंषाना को सिर्फ 524 वोट ही मिल सके। जबकि इस गांव से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राकेश मावई 779 वोट लेकर लीड बनाकर निकल गए। वहीं बसपा के रामप्रकाश राजौरिया ने भी इसी गांव से 217 वोट हासिल कर लिए। ऐसे में जाहिर है कि भाजपा का जादू इस इलाके में किस कदर चला।

अंबाह: सत्यप्रकाश को खुद के ही गांव में 520 वोट मिले
अंबाह विस में कांग्रेस के सत्यप्रकाश सखवार के गांव बुधारा की 4 पोलिंगों पर 5 हजार से अधिक वोटिंग थी लेकिन यहां वोटिंग न के बराबर हुई। इसे दुर्भाग्य ही कहेंगे कि सत्यप्रकाश ने खुद के गांव में सिर्फ 520 वोट हासिल किए जबकि उनके गांव में भाजपा के कमलेश ने 426 वोट हासिल कर लिए।

सुमावली: किरार बहुल गांवों में भी अजब ने बनाई बढ़त
किरार समुदाय का वोट भाजपा के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के पक्ष में माना जाता रहा है। सुमावली विधानसभा में किरार समाज का अनुमानित 12 से 15 हजार वोट है। लेकिन किरार बहुल गांव चैना की पोलिंगों पर ही कांग्रेस के अजब सिंह ने 2459 वोट हासिल किए जबकि भाजपा के ऐदल सिंह को यहां से सिर्फ 1239 वोट मिल सके। इसी प्रकार किरार समुदाय बहुल गांव महाराजपुरा, खनेता, सिलायथा, मुंगावली, शहदपुर, विसंगपुर, मानपुर, उरहेरा में कांग्रेस को उम्मीद से अधिक वोट मिल गए, यह वोट भी भाजपा के खाते से माइनस हुआ।

