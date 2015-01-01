पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुरैना:सिकरवारी क्षेत्र में सामाजिक द्वेष बढ़ाने हुई आगजनी की घटनाएं

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • खांड़ौली, बहरारा, लोकमन का पुरा में नुकसान देखने पहुंचे पूर्व विधायक

सुमावली विधानसभा के सिकरवारी क्षेत्र खांड़ौली के 5 से अधिक मजरे-टोलों में असामाजिक तत्वों ने ग्रामीणों की करब में आग लगा दी, जिससे उनका लाखों का नुकसान हुआ है। यह घटना निश्चित ही सामाजिक द्वेष बढ़ाने वाली हैं, जिसमें एक जाति विशेष के लोगों को टारगेट किया गया। निश्चित ही चुनाव के बाद हुई इन घटनाओं से अर्नगल रूप से वैमनस्यता फैलेगी।

यह बात पूर्व विधायक गजराज सिंह सिकरवार ने सोमवार को सिकरवारी के ग्राम खांड़ौली, कोकसिंह का पुरा, बहरारा, लोकमन का पुरा में आग से हुए नुकसान का जायजा लेते हुए कही। सिकरवार ने कहा कि कोकसिंह का पुरा, बहरारा, लोकमन का पुरा, हनुमंत का पुरा में ग्रामीणों ने अपनी बाजरा की फसल काटने के बाद बची हुई तूरियों के ढेर लगाकर रख दिए। रविवार की रात कुछ लोगों ने पूरी साजिश के तहत इन करब की तूरियों को आग के हवाले कर दिया।

मैं नहीं कहता कि यह चुनावी रंजिश का परिणाम है लेकिन जिसने भी यह काम किया है, उसके इस कृत्य से सामाजिक विद्वेष बढ़ेगा। इसलिए पुलिस आग लगाने वालों की तलाश करे। पूर्व विधायक ने क्षत्रिय समाज के उन लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की, जिनका आगजनी में नुकसान हुआ है। उन्होंने लोगों से शांति की अपील करते हुए एसपी अनुराग सुजानिया को भी पत्र लिखा है।

