स्पोर्ट्स:ईशा ने 300 और बनवारी ने 650 किलो वजन उठाकर स्टेट की दावेदारी की

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते खिलाड़ी।

लंबे अर्से से बंद रही राज्य और राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिताएं अब सरकार के नियमानुसार शुरू हो गई हैं। इसके लिए जिला मुरैना पावर लिफ्टिंग एसोसिएशन के तत्वाधान में ऋषि विश्वामित्र स्पोर्ट्स ग्राउंड पर आयोजित हुई। मुख्य अतिथि पीजी कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर एचओडी फिजिक्स डॉ. एएस गहलोत व ग्वालियर से आए मानवेंद्र सिंह तोमर मौजूद थे।

इस प्रतियोगिता के दौरान जूनियर टीम में आकाश, विपिन शर्मा, अर्जुन शाक्य, अजय, राहुल शर्मा, दीपक तोमर, अभिषेक रावत, बनवारी गुर्जर, सचिन झा, सतीश सिंह, गुर्जर तथा सीनियर टीम में अजीत सिंह, राहुल सिंह तोमर, नदीम खां, आलोक मुद्गल, नारायण सिंह सिकरवार, कुलदीप सिंह, विनोद वर्मा, राहुल पांडे सिलेक्ट हुए।

वहीं महिला वर्ग में अंजली घनघोरिया, ईशा सिंह, स्वर्णिमा गुप्ता, शिल्पा, वहीं सब जूनियर टीम में कौशल झा, सुमित शर्मा, शिवम तिवारी, उदयवीर गुर्जर, विवेक शाक्य, अजय, प्रदीप गौड़, दीपक सिंह तोमर, अंकुश सिंह तोमर, विक्रम तोमर, सचिन राठौर, कुलदीप ड़ण्डौतिया का चयन किया गया।

पॉवर लिफ्टिंग सचिव अरुण शर्मा ने बताया कि 9-10 जनवरी को शिवपुरी मे राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता होने जा रही है, इसके लिये जिला मुरैना की टीम इस प्रतियोगिता के आधार पर चुनी गई है।

