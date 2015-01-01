पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:किसानों को ठगने वाला जाबरौल सोसाइटी प्रबंधक सस्पेंड, बाजरा से भरी ट्रॉली पकड़ी, एक दुकान सील

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा, कलेक्टर-एसपी ने पोरसा के खरीद केंद्रों का किया निरीक्षण

सबलगढ़ की जाबरौल सोसाइटी पर किसानों के साथ बाजरा की अधिक तौल कर ठगी करने वाले सोसाइटी प्रबंधक को कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने तत्काल प्रभाव से सस्पेंड कर दिया है। 2 दिन में यह तीसरे सोसाइटी प्रबंधक के खिलाफ गड़बड़ी पाए जाने पर सस्पेंशन की यह तीसरी कार्रवाई है। इधर मुरैना में बिना कागजात के बाजरा से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को एसडीएम आरएस वाकना ने जब्त करके थाने में रखवाया है। वहीं पोरसा में बाजरा खरीदी केंद्र का निरीक्षण करने जा रहे कलेक्टर-एसपी ने बिना लाइसेंस बाजरा खरीदी कर रहे एक व्यापारी की दुकान को सील्ड किया है।

गौरतलब है कि जाबरौल की सोसाइटी पर किसानों से 50 किलो बाजरा के कट्‌टे पर 2 किलो अधिक यानि 1 क्विंटल पर 4 किलो अधिक बाजरा तौला जा रहा था। इसको लेकर किसानों ने हंगामा भी किया। वहीं जिला पंचायत सदस्य कमल रावत ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जब अपने सामने किसानों के तुले हुए बाजरा की दोबारा तौल कराई तो उसमें प्रति क्विंटल 4 से 5 किलो बाजरा अधिक निकला। इसी शिकायत पर कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने सोसाइटी प्रबंधक दुर्गाप्रसाद शर्मा को तत्काल प्रभाव से सस्पेंड कर दिया है।

वहीं दिमनी से मुरैना में बेचने के लिए लाई जा रही 50 क्विंटल बाजरा से भरी एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली क्रमांक एमपी-06-एबी-6699 मंगलवार को एसडीए आरएस वाकना ने पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज के सामने पकड़ी। यह ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली दिमनी से लाई जा रही थी, जिसमें बाजरा के 100 कट्‌टे भरे हुए थे। जब एसडीएम ने ट्रैक्टर रोककर ड्राइवर से पूछताछ की तो वह सकपका गया। उसने सिर्फ इतना बताया मेरा नाम जितेंद्र सिंह तोमर है। बाजरा बेचने के लिए वह बाजार जा रहा था या मंडी में, इस संबंध में ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर कुछ नहीं बता सका और मंडी से संबंधित कोई दस्तावेज भी हाजिर नहीं कर सका। इस पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली सहित बाजरा को पुलिस सुपुर्दगी में रखवा दिया है।

बिना लाइसेंस बाजरा खरीद रहे व्यापारी की दुकान सील
बिना लाइसेंस बाजरा की खरीद कर रहे एक व्यापारी की दुकान को कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने सील करने के आदेश दिए। दरअसल मंगलवार को कलेक्टर वर्मा एसपी अनुराग सुजानिया के साथ पोरसा में खरीद केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण करने जा रहे थे। सुबह 11.30 बजे अंबाह की ओर जाते समय पॉलिटेक्निक के सामने रामकुमार नामक व्यापारी अपनी दुकान के सामने फड़ लगाकर बाजरा खरीदी कर रहा था। कलेक्टर ने जब दुकानदार से बाजरा खरीदी के लिए लाइसेंस मांगा तो उसने लाइसेंस होने ने इनकार कर दिया। इस पर कलेक्टर ने लाइसेंस प्रस्तुत करने तक उसकी दुकान सील करने के निर्देश दिए।

किसानों का बाजरा जल्दी से जल्दी तुलवाएंं
कलेक्टर ने मंगलवार को पोरसा स्थित कृषि उपज मंडी मे बाजरा खरीदी केंद्र का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान कलेक्टर को वहां मौजूद किसानों ने बताया कि हमारा बाजरा तौलने में लेटलतीफी की जा रही है। इस पर कलेक्टर ने किसानों का बाजरा जल्दी से जल्दी तुलवाएं।

