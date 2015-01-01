पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली चोरी रोकने नया फरमान:जेई व एई हर माह बनाएंगे 20-20 केस, लक्ष्य में चूके तो वेतन रुक जाएगा

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
  • 2020 की आखिरी पहल, शहरी क्षेत्र में 18 हजार नए मीटर लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू ताकि लोगों को वास्तवितक खपत के बिल मिलें
  • 10 किलोवाट से अधिक लोड के बिजली कनेक्शनों की रीडिंग के लिए 600 सिम व मॉडल भोपाल से मंगाए

85 फीसदी लाइनलॉस को रोकने के लिए बिजली कंपनी ने मुरैना जिले को हर महीने बिजली चोरी के 1000 केस बनाने का लक्ष्य दिया है। इसमें जेई व एई को 20-20 केस और डीई को 10 प्रकरण बनाने का आदेश दिया है। लक्ष्य पूरे न होने पर दिसंबर का वेतन रोकने की भी चेतावनी दी गई है।

दिसंबर महीने में बिजली खपत की बात करें तो 17 करोड़ यूनिट बिजली प्रतिदिन खर्च हो रही है। अक्टूबर-नवंबर की तुलना में बिजली की खपत का यह आंकड़ा 20 फीसदी ज्यादा है। बिजली की खपत व राजस्व वसूली के अंतर पर गौर किया जाए तो दिसंबर महीने में 20 फीसदी वसूली भी नहीं हुई है।

बिजली की खपत ज्यादा व राजस्व कम के अंतर को गंभीरता से लेते हुए बिजल कंपनी के सीएमडी विशेष गढ़पाले ने मुरैना सर्कल को टारगेट दिए हैं कि सर्दी रहने तक हर महीने बिजली चोरी के 1000 केस बनाए जाना अनिवार्य है। इसमें कनिष्ठ यंत्री को 20, सहायक यंत्री को 20 व उप महाप्रबंधक को 10 केस बनाने के लिए फील्ड में जाना होगा। जिस जेई, एई व डीई के केस लक्ष्य से कम होंगे उनका वेतन तत्काल प्रभाव से रोक दिया जाएगा। बिजली कंपनी के नए फरमान ने जेई, एई व डीई के होश उड़ा दिए हैं क्योंकि नौबत वेतन रोकने तक आ गई है।

अक्टूबर-नवंबर की तुलना में इस माह 20% बिजली खपत ज्यादा लेकिन वसूली 20 प्रतिशत भी नहीं

वाटर पंपों पर कार्रवाई का फोकस

उपचुनाव में ढील देने के बाद बिजली कंपनी ने 25 हजार कृषि पंपों पर बकाया 133 करोड़ रुपए की वसूली के लिए कार्रवाई को तेज की है। ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर का कहना है कि सरकार कृषि पंप के कनेक्शन पर बिजली बिल जमा करने के लिए 92 फीसदी पैसा जमा कर रही है।

किसान यदि 8 फीसदी बिल भी जमा नहीं करेंगे ताे बिजली सिस्टम कैसे खड़ा रह पाएगा। इसलिए जिन ट्रांसफार्मरों पर व्यक्तिगत रूप से 100 फीसदी एरियर बकाया है या लोगों ने चोरी से ट्रांसफार्मर लगा लिए हैं और बिल चुकाए बिना बिजली का उपभोग कर रहे हैं तो उनके खिलाफ केस बनाए जाने चाहिए।

मीटर लगाकर रोकेंगे चोरी

बिजली कंपनी का टास्क है कि लाइन लॉस रोकने के लिए जिलेभर में 44 हजार नए मीटर लगाए जाएंगे। इसमें शहरी क्षेत्र में 18 हजार मीटर लगाए जाना चिह्नित हुए हैं। फुंके या जले मीटर की जगह अब नए मीटर लगाए जाना शुरू किया गया है ताकि लोगों को बिजली खपत की वास्तविक रीडिंग मिल सके। अभी मीटर जले व फुंके होने के कारण लाइन लॉस भी 85 फीसदी तक है और लोगाें की शिकायत भी आंकलित खपत के बिलों काे लेकर है।

सिम से ली जाएगी रीडिंग

10 किलोवाॅट से अधिक खपत वाले उपभोक्ताओं के प्रतिष्ठान पर 600 ऑटोमेटिक एएमआर मीटर लगाए जाने हैं। इन मीटरों की रीडिंग मॉडम की सहायता से सिम के माध्यम से ली जाएगी। एएमआर मीटर बिजली कंपनी के सिस्टम से मुरैना व भोपाल में सीधे जुड़े होंगे। महीने के अंत में सिस्टम, सिम से रीडिंग नोट कर लेगा।

सीएमडी के आदेश का विरोध भी

राजस्व वसूली को लेकर बिजली कंपनी के सीएमडी विशेष गढ़पाले ने बिजली चोरी के 1000 केस बनाने का जो लक्ष्य तय किया है कि उसे लेकर बिजली कंपनी यूनाइटेड फोर्म के प्रदेश संयाेजक बीएस परिहार का कहना है कि जेई एक लाइनमैन को लेकर बाइक से फील्ड में बिजली चोरी के केस बनाने कैसे जा सकता है इसलिए जेई व एई को चेकिंग अभियान के दौरान चार पहिया वाहन उपलब्ध कराए जाएं।

विशेष चेकिंग के दौरान बिजली कंपनी के स्टाफ को संबंधित थाने से पुलिस बल मिलना चाहिए। इसके अलावा बिजली कंपनी के आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को इंदौर की तर्ज पर बिजली लाइन पर चढ़कर काम करने का लाइसेंस दिया जाना चाहिए। क्योंकि मुरैना के प्रत्येक वितरण केन्द्र पर लाइन स्टाफ की बहुत कमी है। मुरैना की स्थिति संतोषजनक नहीं

राजस्व वसूली काे लेकर बिजली कंपनी ने जेई, एई व डीई को हर महीने 1000 केस बनाने का लक्ष्य दिया है। जिन इंजीनियरों की परफोरमेंस अच्छी नहीं होगी, सीएमडी के आदेश पालन में उनका वेतन रोक दिया जाएगा। राजस्व वसूली के मामले में मुरैना की स्थिति संतोषजनक नही है।
अमरेश शुक्ला, महाप्रबंधक बिजली कंपनी मुरैना

