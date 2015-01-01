पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनाेखी शादी:संविधान को साक्षी मानकर कुलदीप की हो गई निरमा; 90 पंचायतों के 3000 से ज्यादा लोग हुए शामिल

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
अनाेखी शादी में संविधान पर हाथ रखकर बिना दहेज का विवाह स्वीकार करती निरमा।
  • सबलगढ़ के पिपरघान में दलित समाज के सोबरन पाराशर ने अपनी बेटी निरमा की शादी 90 पंचायतों के लोगों की मौजूदगी में बिना दहेज कराई

दलित समाज की बेटी निरमा पाराशर ने शुक्रवार को अपने जीवन साथी के रूप में इंजीनियर कुलदीप से भारत के संविधान को साक्षी मानकर शादी कर ली। बिना दहेज आयोजित इस शादी में 90 पंचायतों के 3000 से ज्यादा लोगों ने वर-वधु को आशीर्वाद प्रदान किया।

सबलगढ़ के पिपरघान में शुक्रवार को आयोजित इस अनाेखी शादी में सुनहरा के भंते दयालदास व रहूपुरा के भंते रोशनलाल ने निरमा संग कुलदीप की शादी कराने के लिए बौद्ध धर्म की परंपरा पर आधारित मंत्रोचार किए। 30 मिनट की शादी भारत के संविधान को साक्षी मानकर कराई गई, जिसमें बेटी निरमा ने संविधान पर हाथ रखकर शपथ ली कि वह समाज के कमजोर वर्ग के लोगों के उत्थान के लिए यथासंभव काम करेगी।

ग्रेजुएट निरमा को ब्याहने के लिए जौरा के खदरन का पुरा से बारात आई जिसमें 80 से ज्यादा लोग बाराती बनकर पिपरघान पहुंचे। दूल्हा बनकर आए कुलदीप राज महेन्द्र कंपनी ग़ुजरात में इंजीनियर के पद पर सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने भी संविधान हाथ में लेकर दहेजविहीन शादी करने का संदेश समाज के युवाओं को दिया। 8 घंटे तक चले शादी समारोह में 90 पंचायतों के 3000 से ज्यादा लोगों ने वर-वधु को आशीर्वाद प्रदान किया।

महापुरुषों की विचारधारा से बदला मन : पिपरघान में रहने वाले सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सोबरन पाराशर व उनकी पत्नी सुनीता पाराशर का कहना है कि महापुरुषों की विचारधारा को पढ़ने से उनका मन परिवर्तित हुआ और उन्होंने अपनी बड़ी बेटी निरमा का विवाह संविधान को साक्षी मानकर कराने का निर्णय लिया। वह अपनी छोटी बेटी शीशम का विवाह भी इस तरीके से करेंगे।

35 युवक-युवतियों ने दिए परिचय
पिपरघान में शुक्रवार को जाटव सभा महामंच द्वारा आयोजित परिचय सम्मेलन में दलित समाज के विवाह योग्य 35 युवक-युवतियों ने अपने परिचय, सम्मेलन मंच से दिए। इसमें पंकज, मोनू, भारत, सोनू, रवि, अमित व आकाश विसारिया के नाम प्रमुख हैं। आदर्श विवाह समारोह में वरिष्ठ माकपा नेता व अभा किसान सभा के राष्ट्रीय संयुक्त सचिव बाइल सरोज, कांग्रेस विधायक बैजनाथ कुशवाह, पूर्व नपं अध्यक्ष कैलारस अशोक तिवारी, बसपा नेता राजवीर राय, उम्मेद सिंह अटेरिया, ओमप्रकाश सेंगर, कांग्रेस के मुरारीलाल व रमेश चंद्र नीबोरिया प्रमुख रूप से उपस्थित रहे।

