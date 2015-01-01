पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी रंजिश:लखुआ कच्छपुरा का वृद्ध घायल अवस्था में थाने पहुंचा...बोला- 4 युवकों ने बहू-नाती को पीटा, मुझे गोली मारी

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
अंंबाह थाने में बैठे रामप्रकाश कुशवाह व अन्य फायरिंग में छर्रा लगने की शिकायत करते हुए।
  • घायल रामप्रकाश को अंबाह से जिला अस्पताल भेजा, पुलिस का कहना- गांव में गोली चलने की पुष्टि नहीं हुई

अंबाह के लखुआ कच्छपुरा में गुरुवार को फायरिंग में एक वृद्ध के घायल होने के बाद दूसरे पक्ष के लोग शुक्रवार को गोली से घायल होने की शिकायत लेकर अंबाह थाने पहुंचे। पुलिस ने उनकी बात पर यकीन नहीं किया तो घायल रामप्रकाश कुशवाह को उसके परिजन इलाज के लिए सिविल अस्पताल से रैफर कराकर जिला अस्पताल ले आए।

दाएं हाथ व पैर में छर्रे लगने से घायल रामप्रकाश पुत्र रामलाल कुशवाह 65 साल निवासी लखुआ कच्छपुरा का कहना है कि शुक्रवार की सुबह 10 बजे उसके बेटे विजय सिंह की बहू उर्मिला 35 साल व उसका नाती गिर्राज 14 साल, खेत पर पानी दे रहे थे। उसी दौरान गांव के पंकज शर्मा, रविया शर्मा, रिंकू शर्मा व सत्यम शर्मा आए और उन्होंने गुरुवार के झगड़े का जिक्र करते हुए बहू व नाती की मारपीट कर दी। बहू के चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर मैं खेत पर पहुंचा तो उक्त चारों युवकों ने मुझे भी पीटा और कट्‌टे से मेरे ऊपर फायर किया। छर्रा लगने से मेरे दाएं हाथ व दायां पैर जख्मी हुआ है।

यूं समझिए चुनावी रंजिश की कहानी
लखुआ कच्छपुरा गांव में 3 नवंबर के मतदान को लेकर गुरुवार को फिर से झगड़ा हो गया। फायरिंग में राजाराम शर्मा के गाल में छर्रा लग गया था। इसे लेकर पुलिस ने 5 लोगों के खिलाफ दफा 336 का मुकदमा कायम किया था। जिसमें आरोपी के रूप में विजय कुशवाह गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। काउंटर मुकदमा दर्ज कराने के लिए शुक्रवार काे नया एपीसोड सामने आया है।

गोली चलने की पुष्टि नहीं: टीआई
अंबाह टीआई योगेन्द्र जादौन का कहना है कि लखुआ कच्छपुरा के लोग शिकायत लेकर थाने आए तो इस मामले की जांच पड़ताल करने के लिए मैं तुरंत गांव रवाना हुआ। गांव पहुंचकर मैंने पूछताछ में पाया कि वहां किसी ने भी झगड़ा होने या गोली चलने की आवाज नहीं सुनी। पुलिस लौटकर अंबाह आई तब तक कुशवाह पक्ष के लोग रामप्रकाश को रैफर कराकर जिला अस्पताल ले गए।

