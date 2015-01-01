पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म:भगवान श्रीकृष्ण असीम करुणा एवं दया के प्रतीक: यज्ञेश मिश्र

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रामतलैया धार पर रामायण मेला में प्रवचन करते हुए आचार्य यज्ञेश मिश्र ने कहा

कृष्ण की धरती पर भौतिकवाद से अधिक महत्व नैतिकता व आध्यत्म का है। क्योंकि हमारा जन्म उस पावन धरती पर हुआ जहाँ भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने जन्म लिया था। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण असीम करुणा एवं दया के प्रतीक हैं,यह हम सबका सौभाग्य है। यह प्रवचन आचार्य यज्ञेश मिश्र ने दिए। आचार्य मिश्र, रविवार को राम तलैया धाम पर चल रहे अखिल भारतीय रामायण मेला में प्रवचन कर रहे थे।

उन्हाेंने कृष्ण लीला के पीछे छिपे दिव्य एवं आध्यात्मिक रहस्यों के बारे में बताया कि भगवद्गीता में निहित संदेशों द्वारा आध्यात्मिकता की ओर बढ़ने की पहल होती है। आज मानव भौतिकवाद की चकाचौंध में अंधा हो चुका है। इन संसाधनों की पूर्ति की तृष्णा ही उसके दुख का कारण है। वास्तविक सुख इन नश्वर संसाधनों में नहीं अपितु ईश्वर प्राप्ति में है। मन और इन्द्रियों पर नियंत्रण स्थापित करने के लिए निरंतर संघर्ष करना पड़ता है।

आत्मज्ञान द्वारा इंसान इस मोहजाल से निकल प्रभु चरणों से जुड़ सकता है। भगवान श्री कृष्ण द्वारा प्रदत इस ब्रह्मज्ञान के माध्यम से ही अर्जुन का मोह भंग हुआ था। श्री कृष्ण ने अर्जुन को बताया कि वह इस धरा पर मानव रूप में अवतरित हुए हैं और उनके वास्तविक रूप को केवल ब्रह्मज्ञान के माध्यम से ही जाना जा सकता है श्री मिश्र ने समझाया कि भगवान श्री कृष्ण के वास्तविक रूप से जुड़ने के लिए, हमें ईश्वर से निरंतर प्रार्थना करनी चाहिए कि हमें जीवन में एक पूर्ण सद्गुरु की प्राप्ति हो जो हमें ब्रह्मज्ञान प्रदान कर हमारे दिव्य चक्षु को खोल हमें आध्यात्म के मार्ग की ओर अग्रसर उन्होंने कहा कि इस ब्रह्मज्ञान से आध्यत्मिक रूप से जागृत व्यक्ति, सदैव मानसिक, शारीरिक एवं बौद्धिक रूप से भी सशक्त होता है।

भागवत प्रवक्ता राधा शर्मा ने कहा कि आज भी भौतिकवाद से अधिक महत्व नैतिकता एवं आध्यत्मिकता का है। भागवत कथा का उद्देश्य भगवान कृष्ण के जीवन अध्याय के पीछे छिपे गूढ़ रहस्यों को प्रकट करना है जिससे प्रेरणा पाकर प्रत्येक भक्त आध्यात्म के पथ पर निरंतरता से बढ़ सके। भगवद्गीता में निहित नैतिकता और आध्यात्मिकता के तत्व हमें जीवन के मूल को समझने के लिए उपयुक्त मार्गदर्शन प्रदान करते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें