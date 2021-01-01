पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:सरकारी जमीन पर माफिया का कब्जा, कार्रवाई नहीं

सबलगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • पूंछरी के पटेल ओमप्रकाश ने कब्जे वाली 25 बीघा भूमि को आबादी घोषित कराने की प्रक्रिया पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई

पूंछरी हल्का में 25 बीघा सरकारी जमीन को आबादी घोषित कराने की प्रक्रिया भू-माफिया ने शुरू कर दी है। जब इस मामले में पूर्व पदस्थ तहसीलदार अजय शर्मा ने सरकारी जमीन से अतिक्रमण साफ कराने के आदेश राजस्व निरीक्षक को दिए हैं।

हाइवे से लगी वेशकीमती सरकारी जमीन पर ओमप्रकाश नामक व्यक्ति का अतिक्रमण है। जिस जमीन को कब्जाया गया है उस पर माफिया खेती कर रहा है। चूंकि इन दिनों सरकारी जमीनों से अतिक्रमण को साफ कराने की मुहिम चल रही है इसलिए भू-माफिया ने राजस्व विभाग के लोगों से मिलकर 25 बीघा सरकारी जमीन को आबादी घोषित कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। जबकि उस जमीन पर कोई मकान आदि के निर्माण नहीं हैं।

वहां सिर्फ खेती की जा रही है। इस मामले में सरकारी जमीन को अतिक्रामकों के कब्जे से मुक्त कराने के लिए पूंछरी के पटेल ओमप्रकाश शर्मा ने तहसीलदार काे आपत्ति पेश की है कि सर्वे नंबर 136,137 व106/2 की जमीन पर माफिया द्वारा खेती की जा रही है। सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण है इसलिए इसे आबादी घोषित नही किया जाए। मामला हाईलाइट होने के बाद प्रशासन पर इस बात का दबाव बना है कि सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण साफ कराने के लिए कार्रवाई में तेजी लाई जाए।

