पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग की सलाह:प्रचार में इस्तेमाल न हो प्लास्टिक से बनी सामग्री

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पर्यावरण एवं मानव स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने राजनैतिक दलों और उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव अभियान में सिंगल-यूज-प्लास्टिक और पॉली विनाइल क्लोराइड (पीवीसी) से बनी प्रचार सामग्री का इस्तेमाल न करने की सलाह दी है।

निर्वाचन आयोग ने कहा है कि प्लास्टिक से बने पोस्टर, बैनर, कट-आउट्स, होर्डिंग्स एवं अन्य प्रकार की प्रचार सामग्री को चुनाव के बाद फेंक दिया जाता है। इस तरह के सिंगल-यूज-प्लास्टिक अथवा पॉली विनाइल क्लोराइड (पीवीसी) के कचरे को एकत्र नहीं किया जाता है और ये अपशिष्ट बन जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें