लक्ष्य:मेटरनिटी को स्टेट असिस्मेंट में 89% अंक मिले, स्टाफ को ट्रैनिंग की जरूरत; 9 नवंबर को स्टेट टीम के असिस्मेंट के नंबर जारी

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
जिला अस्पताल में ज्वाइनिंग के लिए एकत्रित नवपदस्थ स्टाफ नर्स।
  • एक महीने बाद होगा नेशनल असिस्मेंट
  • 2019 के मुकाबले लक्ष्य प्रोग्राम में हुआ सुधार, लेबर रूम को 89% ओटी को 88% अंक मिले, कुछ कमियां दूर की तो सुधरेंगे हालात

संस्थागत सुरक्षित प्रसव को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए शुरू किए गए लक्ष्य प्रोग्राम का स्टेट लेबल असिस्मेंट रिजल्ट जारी किया गया है। इसमें जिला अस्पताल की मेटरनिटी को 89 प्रतिशत अंक मिले हैं। जो अंक जारी किए गए हैं, उसमें लेबर रूम को 89 प्रतिशत तथा ऑपरेशन थियेटर को 88 प्रतिशत अंक जारी किए गए हैं। हालांकि स्टेट असिस्मेंट टीम ने कुछ कमियां जैसे प्रसूताओं के लिए पीने के पानी का समुचित इंतजाम, लिक्विड वेस्ट मटेरियल मैनेजमेंट को दुरुस्त करने व स्टाफ ट्रेनिंग पर फोकस कर सुधार करने का सुझाव दिया है। ताकि एक महीने बाद होने वाले नेशनल असिस्मेंट में हमारी स्थिति बेहतर हो सके।

यहां बता दें कि वर्ष 2019 में लक्ष्य में हमारी जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी को सिर्फ 82 अंक मिले थे, जबकि इस बार 89 प्रतिशत अंक मिले हैं। इसी प्रकार ऑपरेशन थियेटर को पिछले वर्ष 89 प्रतिशत अंक मिले थे, जो इस बार एक प्रतिशत घटकर 88 ही रह गए। हालांकि लेबर रूम की सुविधाओं में वृद्धि पर 82 से 89 अंक की बढ़त एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगी।

आरएमओ डॉ. धर्मेंद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि अभी हमारे पास एक महीने का वक्त है। इस दौरान हम स्टेट टीम द्वारा सुझाए गए तीन-चार कमियों जैसे पीने के पानी का समुचित इंतजाम करेंगे, स्टाफ को और ट्रेंड करेंगे तथा लिक्विड वेस्ड मटेरियल को संग्रहित कर ठिकाने लगाने पर विशेष गौर करेंगे।

