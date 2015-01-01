पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेतों की सिंचाई:मुरैना, अंबाह व अटेर के किसानों के लिए 10 से खुलेगी बड़ी नहर, 60 हजार हेक्टेयर में हो सकेगी सिंचाई

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
मुरैना ब्रांच कैनाल में पानी की मात्रा कम होने से सिचाई नहीं कर पा रहे किसान।
  • कोटा बैराज से चंबल नहर में पानी की मात्रा बढ़ाने के लिए अफसरों के पत्रों की नहीं हो रही सुनवाई

मुरैना, अंबाह व अटेर के किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि 10 नवंबर से बड़ी नहर में पानी छोड़ दिया जाएगा। अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल में 20 दिन तक पानी चलने से एक लाख किसान अपने खेतों की सिंचाई कर पाएंगे। नहर के पानी से किसानों को सरसों की खेती करने का अवसर मिलेगा।

अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल से पलेवा करने के लिए किसानों को पानी का बेसब्री से इंतजार है। क्योंकि 10 दिन से उन्हें पलेवा के लिए पानी सिर्फ इसलिए नहीं मिल सका क्योंकि कोटा बैराज के अफसर चंबल नहर में 3900 क्यूसेक पानी की जगह 2263 क्यूसेक पानी चला रहे हैं। पानी की मात्रा एक तिहाई से ज्यादा कम कर दिए जाने के कारण जल संसाधन विभाग के अफसर 25 अक्टूबर से अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल में पानी नहीं छोड़ पाए। इसके चलते 50 हजार किसान अभी तक सरसों की बोवनी नहीं कर पाए हैं।

सरसों की बोवनी से पहले किसानों को खेतों का पलेवा करना है। लेकिन पलेवा के लिए हर किसान के पास सिंचाई के निजी साधन नहीं हैं। ऐसे किसान सिर्फ नहर के पानी से ही फसल उगाने पर निर्भर हैं। कार्यपालन यंत्री सबलगढ़ विनोद कुमार श्रीवास्तव की मानें तो 9 नवंबर की रात या 10 नवंबर की सुबह 8 बजे से सुनहरा हैड से अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल में पानी छोड़ दिया जाएगा। एबीसी में पानी चलाने से मुरैना, अंबाह व अटेर क्षेत्र के किसानों को सिंचाई लाभ मिलेगा।

लगातार घटा रहे पानी
शुक्रवार को सबलगढ़ के सुनहरा हैड पर पार्वती एक्वाडक्ट से 1200 क्यूसेक पानी प्राप्त हुआ। इसमें से 350 क्यूसेक पानी लोअर मैन कैनाल में, 500 क्यूसेक मुरैना ब्रांच कैनाल में व 350 क्यूसेक आसन फाल में चलाया गया। यहां बता दें कि सुनहरा हैड पर कभी भी 2000 क्यूसेक से कम पानी नहीं आया है। लेकिन शुक्रवार को 1200 क्यूसेक पानी आया जिससे दो नहरों में पानी बहुत कम छोड़ा जा सका।

