अंबाह में वारदात:प्रेम प्रसंग को लेकर सिर पर पत्थर पटककर कर दी थी हत्या, तीसरा आरोपी भी गिरफ्तार

मुरैना27 मिनट पहले
  • दो आरोपी महाराज सिंह सखवार व उसकी पत्नी पप्पी 17 अक्टूबर को पकड़े जा चुके हैं

प्रेम प्रसंग को लेकर जगदीश सखवार की हत्या के तीसरे आरोपी रामहेत सखवार को अंबाह पुलिस ने सोमवार को पोरसा स्टैंड चौराहे से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। हत्या के दो आरोपी महाराज सिंह व उसकी पत्नी पप्पी पहले ही गिरफ्तार की जा चुकी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, हत्या का तीसरा आरोपी रामहेत सखवार पुत्र अगनू सखवार 36 साल निवासी अमोलपुरा थाना नगरा सोमवार की शाम 4 बजे पोरसा स्टैंड चौराहे पर नजर आया।

सब इंसपेक्टर जगदीश गुप्ता को इसकी सूचना मिली तो वह सिपाही महेश शर्मा को साथ लेकर आरोपी रामहेत को पकड़ने मौके पर जा पहुंचे। पुलिस को देखकर आरोपी भागा लेकिन सिपाही ने पीछा कर उसे पकड़ लिया। रामहेत के खिलाफ थाना अंबाह में 15 अक्टूबर को जगदीश सखवार निवासी तेजपाल का पुरा की हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज है। जगदीश की महाराज सिंह सखवार, उसकी पत्नी पप्पी सखवार व पप्पी के भाई रामहेत ने मिलकर 14-15 अक्टूबर की दरमियानी रात पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी थी। इस अपराध में पुलिस ने दो दिन बाद ही आरोपी महाराज सिंह व पप्पी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था।

