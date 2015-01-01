पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:ननि एक साल में नहीं कर पाई कंसलटेंसी की नियुक्ति, 360 आवास बेचने का काम ठप

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
न्यू टाउनशिप में कम आय वर्ग के आवास बनाने के बाद आवास बनाने का काम शुरू नहीं हुआ।
  • 45 करोड़ के ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर का निर्माण कार्य आगे बढ़ाने के लिए उसके 750 प्लॉट की बिक्री डेढ़ साल में नहीं हो पाई है

एक साल से बंद दो प्रोजेक्टों पर काम शुरू कराने के लिए नगर निगम अब तक कंसलटेंसी की नियुक्ति नहीं कर पाई है। इसके चलते ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर व न्यू टाउनशिप के भूखंड व आवास सेल करने का काम शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है। मेयर के कार्यकाल में यह काम लटका रहा और अब प्रशासक ने भी इस विषय पर गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई है। शहर के दो बड़े प्रोजेक्ट्स नगर निगम की बेपरवाही के कारण दो साल में कंपलीट नहीं हो सके हैं।

45 करोड़ के ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में 750 में से एक प्लाॅट नहीं बिका है। अतरसुमा की नई टाउनशिप में एमआईजी व एलआईजी के 360 आवासों में से एक की भी बुकिंग अब तक नहीं हुई है। नगर निगम काे इन दो स्त्रोत से पैसा नहीं मिल सका, इस कारण ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर व नई टाउनशिप के प्रोजेक्ट एक साल से बंद हैं।

नगर निगम ने एक साल पहले ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के 750 भूखंडों को बेचने के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू की। इस्तहार में अलग-अलग साइज के भूखंडों के जो रेट घोषित किए गए उनको पढ़कर एक साल में एक भी मोटर मैकेनिक व मोटर पार्टस विक्रेता भूखंड खरीदने नगर निगम दफ्तर में नहीं पहुंचा। निगम ने एबी रोड से लगे भूखंडों की रेट 20 हजार रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर व एबी रोड से अंदर की जमीन के रेट 12 हजार रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर तय किए थे। निगम को उम्मीद थी कि हाईरेट पर भूखंड बेचकर बड़ा मुनाफा कमाएंगे और उस पैसे से शहर का विकास करेंगे। प्लॉट न बिकने का कारण सामने आया कि छौंदा क्षेत्र की जमीन के रेट ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की जमीन से 30 फीसदी कम थे।

इसलिए लोगों ने ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में अपना कारोबार जमाना फायदे का सौदा नहीं समझा। इस हाल में बीते एक साल में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की जमीन का एक भी भूखंड नहीं बिक सका है। मोटर पार्टस विक्रेताओं का कहना है कि ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के भूखंडों की बिक्री तो रियायती दरों पर की जाना चाहिए ताकि रोज कमाने खाने वाला व्यक्ति अपना काम-धंधा वहां शुरू कर सके। वहीं ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की 20 हेक्टेयर जमीन में से आधे हिस्से पर 750 भूखंड विकसित किए जाने हैं।

इन भूखंडों की बिक्री का काम नगर निगम कंसलटेंसी के माध्यम से कराना चाहती है। इसके लिए एक साल पहले प्रक्रिया शुरू भी की गई लेकिन कंसलटेंसी की नियुक्ति अब तक नहीं हो सकी है। इसके चलते भूखंड बेचने का काम शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है। भूखंड नहीं बिकने से ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर निर्माण के लिए फंड की व्यवस्था भी नहीं हो पा रही है।

27 साल से अधूरा है ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने का लक्ष्य
छौंदा स्थित ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के लिए 1992 में प्रशासन ने 20 हेक्टेयर जमीन का अधिग्रहण किया था। यह जमीन उस समय नगर सुधार न्यास को ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने के लिए सौंपी गयीं थी।

1994 में नगर सुधार न्यास के नगर पालिका में विलय हो जाने के बाद से अब-तक ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने का काम पांच नगर पालिकाएं शुरू नहीं कर पाई । नगर निगम ने ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने की प्रक्रिया को शुरू किया लेकिन बजट संकट के कारण निर्माण कार्य छह महीने बाद ही बंद हो गए।

अधिग्रहित 20 हेक्टेयर जमीन में से 50 फीसदी हिस्से पर नगर निगम ने 45 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से सड़क, सीवर, फुटपाथ, डिवाइडर, वाटर पाइप लाइन सहित सुलभ कॉम्पलेक्स व पार्किंग की सुविधा विकसित कराने का प्लान तैयार किया था जो दो साल से अधूरा है।

