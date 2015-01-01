पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:रात का तापमान 1 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 9 डिग्री पर आया; दिनभर चलीं सर्द हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
बुधवार को सर्द हवाओं से बचने मजदूरों को कंबल का सहारा लेना पड़ा।
  • बुधवार को दिन का पारा 21.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया

अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र व ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात बनने से बीते 24 घंटे में रात का पारा एक डिसे नीचे गिर गया है। बुधवार को अधिकतम 21.5 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री पारा रिकार्ड किया गया। पारे में और भी गिरावट का पूर्वानुमान है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. हरविंदर सिंह के मुताबिक, बीते 2 दिन से अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बन रहा है। इसके कारण ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात भी बना हुआ है। इसके चलते रात के तापमान में मंगलवार की तुलना में बुधवार को रात के तापमान में एक डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।

अधिकतम तापमान मंगलवार की तुलना में बुधवार काे 0.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़ गया। यहां बता दें कि दिन के तापमान में आंशिक बढ़ोतरी के कारण बुधवार की दोपहर में धूप निकली लेकिन सूर्यास्त से पहले ही शाम 5 बजे से सर्द हवाएं चलने लगीं।

