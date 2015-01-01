पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं, बगैर मास्क लगाए बजार आ रहे लोग, कार्रवाई नहीं

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ज्ञानेश्वरी मेला में दर्शन को आई भीड़ में लोग मास्क नहीं लगाए थे।
  • शहर में रोज मिल रहे कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज, 24 मरीजों ने अब तक दम तोड़ा, फिर भी लोग बरत रहे लापरवाही

कोरोना के संक्रमित मिलने का सिलसिला कम नहीं हुआ है पर खरीदार और दुकानदार न सोशल डिस्टेंस का ख्याल रख रहे और न मास्क का ही प्रयोग कर रहे हैं। इस कारण संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। हालात इतने चिंताजनक होने के बाद भी दो माह से न तो नगर निगम ने कोई कार्रवाई और न ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने। बाजार में खरीदारी को आने वाले लोगों में 90 प्रतिशत के मुंह पर मास्क लगा नहीं दिखाई दे रहा है।

आलम यह है कि बाजार में आने वाली महिलाएं और छोटे बच्चों के मुंह तक पर मास्क नजर नहीं आ रहा है। इस कारण खरीदारी के वक्त भीड़भाड़ में संक्रमण फैलने का अंदेशा उत्पन्न हो गया है। यहां बता दें जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 2875 संक्रमित चिंहित किए गए हैं। जिनमें अभी 78 केस पॉजिटिव हैं। जानकार डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि सर्दी के मौसम में कोरोना संक्रमण और बढ़ सकता है।

महामारी के दौर में कोरोना से बचने का एकमात्र तरीका सोशल डिस्टेंस और मुंह पर मास्क लगाकर रखने का है। लेकिन लोगों द्वारा इन दोनों सावधानियों की अनदेखी की जा रही है। जबकि इसके लिए न केवल शासन से गाइड लाइन जारी की गई है, बल्कि प्रशासन द्वारा इसका प्रचार प्रसार भी कराया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद भी लोग इन दोनों अहम पहलू को दरकिनार कर रहे हैं।

दुकानों और फुटपाथ पर बिना मास्क और बगैर सोशल डिस्टेंस के खरीद फरोख्त हो रही है। इस प्रकार मनमानी किए जाने से कभी भी कोरोना रूपी बम फूट सकता है। क्योंकि शहर में किराना, कपड़ा आदि की दुकानों पर कारोबार तो जमकर चल रहा है। पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क दोनों ही नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। इस प्रकार के हालात सदर बाजार, छोटी बजरिया, स्टेशन रोड, महामाया मंदिर रोड की दुकानों पर ही नहीं फुटपाथ पर चल रहे कारोबार में भी हैं। इन सभी जगह पर लोग ऐसे उठ बैठ रहे हैं जैसे कोरोना काल से पहले उठते- बैठते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें