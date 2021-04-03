पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम मातृत्व योजना:12 सुपरवाइजरों को नोटिस; लाड़ली लक्ष्मी योजना में प्रोग्रेस न होने पर कलेक्टर की कार्रवाई

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना और लाड़ली लक्ष्मी योजना में स्थिति ठीक नहीं। जिले के सभी सीडीपीओ और 77 सुपरवाइजर यह सुनिश्चित करें कि योजनाओं में गति नहीं आई तो कारण बताओ नोटिस देने के बाद ऐसे कर्मचारियों को सेवा से बाहर किया जाएगा। यह निर्देश गुरुवार को कलेक्टर बी. कार्तिकेयन ने महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान सभी सीडीपीओ, सुपरवाइजरों को दिए।

कलेक्टर ने प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना की समीक्षा की, जिसमें कई सुपरवाइजरों द्वारा योजना में बहुत घटिया कार्य प्रदर्शित किया है। जिस पर उन्होंने 12 सुपरवाइजरों को कारण बताओ नोटिस और वेतन काटने के निर्देश दिये। इनमें नूराबाद की ज्योति जैन का 3 दिन का वेतन काटने, कल्पना श्रीवास्तव को नोटिस, पुष्पा शर्मा की एक वेतनवृद्धि रोकने, जयममिनी पेंकरा का 3 दिन का वेतन काटने, शीतल, विमला राठौर, गीता माहौर को नोटिस जारी किया है।

इसी प्रकार मधुवाला डंडौतिया को 15 दिन का वेतन काटने का नोटिस दिया किया गया है। इसमें मधुबाला गोयल भी शामिल है। वहीं कलेक्टर कार्तिकेयन ने लाड़ली लक्ष्मी योजना की समीक्षा में पहाडगढ़ की पुअर स्थिति देखते हुए सुपरवाइजर मधुवाला गोयल को चेतावनी दी है कि एक सप्ताह में प्रोग्रेस नहीं आई तो एक वेतनवृद्धि रोक दी जाएगी।

