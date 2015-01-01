पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर ने लगाई अफसरों को फटकार:पहाड़गढ़ जनपद सीईओ के निलंबन का प्रस्ताव 6 सीएमओ व 6 जनपद सीईओ को नोटिस जारी

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
पथ विक्रेता योजना में जरूरतमंद लोगों को 10-10 हजार रुपए का लोन नहीं मिलेगा तो गरीबों को लाभान्वित करने की शासन की मंशा कैसे पूरी होगी। योजना के क्रियान्वयन में जनपद पंचायत के सीईओ व नगरीय निकायों के सीएमओ 3 दिन में उन बैंकों के प्रस्ताव भेजें तो लोन स्वीकृत करने में आनाकानी कर रही हैं।

यह बात कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने कही। कलेक्टर वर्मा, सोमवार को लंबित पत्रों की समीक्षा बैठक में पथ विक्रेता योजना के क्रियान्वयन पर जनपद सीईओ से लेकर मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारियों से चर्चा कर रहे थे। उन्होंने पहाड़गढ़ में इस योजना के क्रियान्वयन में लापरवाही पाई जाने पर सीईओ को निलंबित करने का नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि नवंबर बीतने तक किसी भी जनपद पंचायत या नगरीय निकाय से युवाओं को 10-10 हजार रुपए का लोन दिलाए जाने का लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं किया।

3 दिवस की समयावधि में उन बैंकों की जानकारी कलेक्टर कार्यालय को भेजी जाए जो योजना में आए आवेदनों पर लोन स्वीकृत कराने की कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही हैं।योजना के क्रियान्वयन का आलम यह है कि जिले में पथ विक्रेता योजना में 4 हजार 844 लोगों को लोन दिलाने का लक्ष्य है जिसमें मात्र 1478 लोगों को पथ विक्रेता योजना का लाभ मिला है।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि शायद बैंकों को यह नहीं पता कि प्रदेश सरकार की प्राथमिकता वाली पथ विक्रेता योजना है इसमें किसी प्रकार के साक्ष्य एकत्रित करने की जरूरत नहीं है। जिन बैंकों ने योजना में प्रोग्रेस नहीं दी है या पथ विक्रेता योजना में रूचि नहीं ले रहे हैं उन बैंकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस योजना में अच्छा कार्य नहीं करने पर जिले को 6 जनपद सीईओ को कारण बताओ नोटिस एवं पहाडग़ढ़ जनपद सीईओ का निलंबन का प्रस्ताव भेजने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

