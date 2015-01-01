पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया कदम:मैजिक बॉक्स से दुध और खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच अब मौके पर

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल, कॉलेज व सामाजिक संगठनों को जांच के लिए दिया जाएगा मैजिक बॉक्स का प्रशिक्षण

त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावटखोरों की ओर से की जाने वाली मिलावट का पता लगाने के लिए खाद्य विभाग को मैजिक बॉक्स दिया गया है। इससे खान-पान सामग्री में मिलावट की जांच अब तत्काल की जा सकेगी।

यह अपने नाम के अनुरूप ही काम करेगा। इसमें उपलब्ध रसायनों से खाद्य सामग्री जांच कुछ ही पलों में की जा सकेगी। इन नई व्यवस्था से दीपावली के त्योहार पर मिठाई और मावा की जांच करना आसान हो जाएगा। क्योंकि अब तक खान-पान सामग्री के लिए गए सैंपल काे जांच के लिए भोपाल भेजा जाता था। इनकी रिपोर्ट आने में महीनों लग जाते थे। यहां बता दें भारतीय खाद्य संरक्षा एवं मानक प्राधिकरण ने मुरैना को त्वरित प्राथमिक जांच के लिए फूड सेफ्टी मैजिक बॉक्स उपलब्ध कराया है।

खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी इस मैजिक बाक्स से खान-पान सामग्री की जांच का प्रशिक्षण स्कूल, कॉलेज में छात्र- छात्राओं और सामाजिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों को देने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं जिससे लोग खुद भी मिलावट की जांच कर सकेंगे। बताया गया है कि इस मैजिक बॉक्स किट से 100 तरह की खाद्य सामग्री जांच हो सकेगी। फूड मैजिक बॉक्स की सहायता से विभिन्न खाद्य पदार्थों में दूध और इससे बने अन्य उत्पादों में मावा, घी, पनीर, मिठाई, मसालों में धनिया, मिर्च, हल्दी, विभिन्न प्रकार के खाद्य तेल, शक्कर, गुड़, शहद, दालें, कोल्डड्रिंक, चाय पत्ती, अखाद्य कलर सहित 100 तरह की खाद्य सामग्री की जांच मौके पर ही की जा सकेगी। इस तरह मिलावट करने वालों पर आसानी से नियंत्रण पाया जा सकेगा और लोगों को बिना मिलावट की सामग्री खाद्य पदार्थ के रूप में मिल सकेगी।

रंग और गंध परिवर्तन से मिलावट का पता चलेगा
मुख्यालय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी डीके जैन के अनुसार फूड सेफ्टी मैजिक बॉक्स से तत्काल मिलावटी सामग्री के बारे में पता लगेगा। इसमें मौजूद रसायनों का जैसे ही प्रयोग खाद्य सामग्री पर करेंगे तो यह अपना रंग बदल लेगी। रासायनिक क्रिया के बाद पता लग जाएगा, कि कौन सी सामग्री में क्या मिलाया गया है। इसके बाद नमूना लिया जाएगा। जिसे जांच के लिए लैब में भेजा जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में दीपावली त्योहार को देखते हुए लगातार कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

मिलावटखोरी पर अंकुश लगाने में सहायक होगी
एफएसओ धर्मेंद्र जैन का कहना है कि स्कूल, कॉलेज और सामाजिक संगठनों को प्रशिक्षण देने के बाद लोग मिलावट की जांच खुद कर सकेंगे। जांच की प्रक्रिया सरल होने के साथ कम समय में पूरी हो सकेगी। इसके बाद सूचना मिलने पर सैंपल कर ली जाएगी और जरूरी हुआ तो मिलावटी सामग्री नष्ट भी कराई जाएगी। भारतीय खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक प्राधिकरण की मिलावटखोरी पर अंकुश के लिए यह पहल प्रभावी साबित होगी।

