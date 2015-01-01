पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब डाकघर में भी पेंशनर बनवा सकेंगे जीवन प्रमाण पत्र

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के 10 हजार से अधिक पेंशनरों को सुविधा का लाभ पहुंचाने डाक विभाग ने गठित की डाकियों की टीम

भारतीय डाक विभाग निरंतर प्रदत्त सेवाओं में विस्तार कर रहा है। इन सेवाओं का लाभ आम लोगों को आसानी से मिले, इसका भी प्रयास किया जा रहा है। डाक विभाग का इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक, बैंकिंग सेवा हो या आधार के माध्यम से किसी भी बैंक से पैसा निकालना हो, आम आदमी के लिए सरल एवं सहज सेवा के रूप में इसकी पहचान है। इस फेहरिस्त में एक और सेवा को जोड़ते हुए विभाग ने अब पेंशनर को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र देने की भी सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी है। अब डाकघर में भी पेंशनर्स जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवा सकेंगे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक केंद्र या राज्य सरकार के पेंशनर को हर वर्ष एक नवंबर से 31 दिसंबर के बीच में जीवन प्रमाण पत्र देना पड़ता है, ताकि उन्हें पेंशन मिलती रहे। बताया गया है कि किसी भी बैंक में पेंशनर्स की पेंशन आती हो, वे अपना जीवन प्रमाण पत्र डाक घर में बनवा सकेंगे।

अब कोई भी पेंशनधारी अपने नजदीक के डाकघर में जाकर या पोस्टमैन के माध्यम से अपना डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र ले सकता है। डाकघर में इस सेवा के शुरू होने से पेंशनर को काफी सुविधा होगी। इस सेवा का लाभ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के पेंशनर्स अपने नजदीकी शाखा डाकघर में ले सकेंगे। इसके कारण उन्हें दूर शहर या बैंकों में जाकर लाइनों में लगने से होने वाली परेशानी से निजात मिलेगी।

इस सेवा का लाभ लेने के लिए पेंशनर्स के पास पीपीओ नंबर, आधार नंबर और मोबाइल नंबर होना अनिवार्य है। डाककर्मी आधार के माध्यम से डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र निकाल कर दे देंगे, जो स्वत: पेंशन जारी करने वाले विभाग में अपडेट हो जाएगा। पेंशनर्स को इसके लिए मात्र 70 रुपये अदा करने होंगे।

