मांग:शिक्षकों को पदनाम देने के साथ पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम लागू की जाए: सिकरवार

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
शिक्षकों को पदनाम देने के साथ पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम लागू की जाए। क्योंकि पदनाम नहीं मिलने से 40 वर्षों से शिक्षकों को एक ही पद पर कार्य करना पड़ रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री शिक्षकों की यह मांग शीघ्र पूरी करने का वादा किया है। अब इस घोषणा को अमली जामा पहनाने का वक्त आ गया है। यह बात मप्र शिक्षक संघ द्वारा आयोजित दीपावली मिलन समरोह में संगठन के जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ नरेश सिंह सिकरवार कह रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षक व प्रदेश के अन्य कर्मचारियों को काल्पनिक वेतनवृद्धि की जगह वास्तविक वेतनवृद्धि दी जानी चाहिए। इसके अलावा सातवें वेतनमान की लंबित किस्तो का भुगतान कराना चाहिए। दीपावली मिलन समारोह का आयोजन पुरानी हाउसिंग बोर्ड स्थित संगठन कार्यालय पर किया गया। इस अवसर पर शिक्षक, अध्यापक, मप्र शिक्षक संघ के पदाधिकारी सहित विभिन्न संगठनों के सदस्य मौजूद रहे। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि दिवाली का त्यौहार संस्कृति की जीवंत परम्पराओं से जोड़ता हैं तथा यह पर्व सामाजिक सद्भाव बढ़ाने में सहायक है।

