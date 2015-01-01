पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सितारों का खेल:14 नवंबर को गुरु व शनि अपनी-अपनी राशि में होंगे, खरीदी के लिए शुभ योग

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • 499 साल बाद धनतेरस-दिवाली पर 3 ग्रहों का दुर्लभ योग, इससे पहले 1521 में बना था संयोग, पूजा से होग इच्छा पूरी

कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी तिथि इस साल 13 नवंबर को पड़ रही है। 14 नवंबर को दिवाली का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। चौदस-अमावस्या वाले इस दिन गुरु व शनि अपनी अपनी राशि में होंगे।

यानि गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु में व शनि अपनी राशि मकर में प्रवेश करेगा। शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में नीच का रहेगा। 3 बड़े ग्रहों का दुर्लभ योग 499 साल बाद बन रहा है। इससे पहले 9 नवंबर 1521 में गुरु, शुक्र व शनि का यह योग बना था।

सुबह यमतर्पण और शाम काे दीपदान किया जाएगा
चतुर्दशी तिथि को सुबह स्नान करके यमतर्पण किया जाता है और शाम के समय दीपदान। स्नान का मुहूर्त शाम 5 बजकर 23 मिनट से सुबह 6 बजकर 43 मिनट तक रहेगा। 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस, त्रिपोस्कर रवि योग अबूझ मुहूर्त प्रदोष व हस्त नक्षत्र योग रहेगा। यह मुहूर्त इलेक्ट्रोनिक आइटम व वाहन की खरीदारी तथा व्यापार का शुभ योग है। सर्वार्थसिद्धि व कुमार योग सूर्याेदय से लेकर अगले दिन दोपहर 2.30 बजे तक रहेगा।

व्यापार समेत काम-धंधे में फायदा देने वाला योग
ज्योतिर्विद पं.रमेश चौरसिया के मुताबिक, दिवाली पर गुरु व शनि ग्रहों के अपनी-अपनी राशि में होने से खरीदारी का शुभ योग बना है। इसके अलावा धन संबंधी मामलों में बड़ी उपलब्धी का योग है। खरीदारी के लिए सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है। इस तरह व्यापार समेत काम-धंधे में फायदा देने वाला योग है। इस अवसर का लाभ उठाया जा सकता है। इस तरह के शुभ योग के अवसर कम ही आते हैं।

देव गुरु बृहस्पति 20 नवंबर को मकर राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, शनि मकर राशि में रहकर 29 सितंबर को मार्गी हो चुके हैं, ग्रहों के परिवर्तन से कुछ राशियों काे लाभ देव गुरु बृहस्पति 20 नवंबर को मकर राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। गुरु अपनी नीच राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, वहीं इस राशि में पहले से ही शनि विराजमान हैं। गुरु इस राशि में अप्रैल 2021 तक रहेंगे। शनि मकर राशि में रहकर 29 सितंबर को वक्री से मार्गी हो चुके हैं। ग्रहों की इस प्रकार की स्थिति अपने साथ कई अच्छे और बुरे दोनों प्रकार के परिणाम लाएगी। गुरु के मकर राशि में आने से कुछ राशियों को धन लाभ होगा, तो कुछ राशियाें के लिए कुछ परेशानी भी होगी।

गुरु के मकर राशि में आने से जहां लोगों के नौकरी में प्रमोशन के मौके बढ़ेंगे वहीं जो लोग कानूनी मामलों में फंसे हैं उन्हें न्याय मिलने का योग है। आपको बता दें कि आपकी कुंडली में अगर बृहस्पति सही दशा में बैठे हैं तो आपको जीवन में उन्नति के साथ धन वैभव मिलेगा। वहीं अगर बृहस्पति मजबूत स्थिति में नहीं हैं तो आपको कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ेगा। मेष राशिवालों को इस योग से धन लाभ के संकेत मिल रहे हैं।

वृश्चिक राशि के लोगों को व्यापार में लाभ, धन के नए साधन, नौकरी में प्रमोशन के योग है। कन्या राशि के लोगों के लिए यह परिवर्तन मिलाजुला होगा, एक तरफ आपको कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता मिलेगी, वहीं आपको कुछ परेशानियों का भी सामना करना पड़ेगा। धनु राशि वालों को भी अच्छे परिणाम मिलेंगे। मकर राशि वालों के भी कुछ अधूरे काम बनेंगे। मीन राशि के लोगों की आय में इजाफा होगा।

