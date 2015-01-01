पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झलकारी बाई की 190वीं जयंती:जिन पर था झांसी की रानी को नाज, पति की मौत पर अंग्रेजों से लोहा लेने पहुंच गईं

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयंती समाराेह काे संबाेधित करते अतिथि।
  • माहौर कोली समाज ने मनाई झलकारी बाई 190वीं जयंती

झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई पर हर देशवासी को नाज है। लेकिन झांसी की रानी को नाज था झलकारी बाई पर। वह रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की सखी थीं और अद्वितीय वीरांगना थीं। आज से लगभग डेढ़ सौ साल से भी अधिक पहले यह बात कल्पनातीत है कि किसी महिला का पति शहीद हो जाए और वह महिला शोक मनाने की बजाय देश के लिए प्राणों की आहुति देने को तैयार हो जाए। झलकारी बाई ने कुछ ऐसा ही किया था। जिसके चलते वे विरांगना कहलाईं। यह बात रविवार को तुस्सीपुरा स्थित झलकारी बाई पार्क में आयोजित वीरांगना झलकारी बाई जयंती समारोह में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित मुरैना विधायक राकेश मावई क कह रहे थे।

इस अवसर पर सुमावली विधायक अजब सिंह कुशवाह, किसान कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दिनेश गुर्जर, राजेंद्र यादव, कोली समाज के जिला अध्यक्ष नत्थीलाल महौर, सचिव नरोत्त माहोर आदि उपस्थित थे। इस अवसर पर जिला कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष विष्णु अग्रवाल ने कहा कि देश ने जहां कई नामी गिरामी योद्धा दिए हैं, वहीं ये धरती वीरांगनाओं से भी खाली नहीं है। जब भी भारतीय वीरांगनाओं के बारे में कोई चर्चा की जाती है तो उसमें झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई का नाम सबसे पहले आता है। बहुत ही कम लोग ये जानते हैं कि रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के अलावा देश में एक और भी वीरांगना रहीं हैं जिनका नाम झलकारी बाई था। झलकारी बाई का नाम रानी लक्ष्मीबाई से भी पहले आता है। इस वीरांगना को भारत की दूसरी लक्ष्मीबाई भी कहा जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें