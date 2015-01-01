पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:3 हजार प्रोत्साहन राशि के साथ जीवनभर नि:शुल्क रहेगा ओपीडी पर्चा

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
महिलाओं के मुकाबले पुरुष नसबंदी कराने में संकोच करते हैं इसलिए पुरुष नसबंदी को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन गंभीर है। पुरुषों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए जहां टीएल बैठक में कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने सभी विभाग प्रमुखों से कहा कि लोगों को फैमिली प्लानिंग के लाभ बताकर उन्हें जागरुक करें कि यह उनके व उनके परिवार के हित में है।

जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी-2 डॉ. पदमेश उपाध्याय ने बताया कि पुरुषों को नसबंदी के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए जहां उन्हें 3 हजार रुपए दिए जाएंगे वहीं प्रेरक को भी 400 रुपए मिलेंगे। साथ ही नसबंदी कराने वाले पुरुष का जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी में जीवनभर नि:शुल्क पर्चा बनेगा।

बैठक में सचिव-पटवारियों को भी एक-एक नसबंदी का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। साथ ही जिन विभागों के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी पुरुषों को नसबंदी के लिए प्रेरित कर बेहतर प्रदर्शन करेंगे, उनका 26 जनवरी पर सम्मान भी किया जाएगा। साथ ही महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में कार्यरत आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता एवं सुपरवाइजर अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में लक्ष्य दंपत्ति को चिन्हित कर उन्हें प्रोत्साहित करें।

