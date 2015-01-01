पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण:पिनाहट-उसैद घाट पर 15 दिन में तैयार हो जाएगा पांटून पुल, निर्माण शुरू, लोगों को मिलेगी राहत

अंबाहएक घंटा पहले
अंबाह| उसैद-पिनाहट घाट पर पांटून पुल तैयार करते कर्मचारी।
  • इस बार तय समयावधि के 25 दिन बाद चंबल नदी पर पांटून पुल बनाया जा रहा है

पिनाहट उसैद घाट चंबल नदी पर पांटून पुल का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ हो गया है, वर्तमान में पिनाहट घाट पर स्टीमर से आवागमन कराया जा रहा है। पुल का काम शुरू होने से उत्तर प्रदेश व मध्य प्रदेश दोनों राज्यों के ग्रामीणों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई है। आपको बताते चलें कि उत्तर प्रदेश व मध्य प्रदेश दोनों राज्यों के ग्रामीणों के आवागमन के लिए पिनाहट घाट पर स्टीमर व पांटून पुल का संचालन किया जाता है।

बरसात के 4 महीनों के लिए स्टीमर का संचालन तथा शेष 8 माह तक पांटून पुल से यातायात का संचालन रहता है। इस बार समयावधि बीत जाने के लगभग 25 दिन बाद भी पांटून पुल बनकर तैयार नहीं हुआ है, जिससे उत्तर प्रदेश व मध्य प्रदेश दोनों राज्यों के ग्रामीणों को बहुत बड़ी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दोनों राज्यों के ग्रामीण 140 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने के बाद एक दूसरे के गांव में पहुंच रहे हैं, जिससे लोगों के समय व पैसे की बर्बादी हो रही है। साथ ही यात्रियों को शारीरिक व मानसिक सभी तरह की परेशानियों से जूझना पड़ रहा है।

15 दिन में बनकर तैयार होगा पुल: उसैद घाट पिनाहट घाट पर सोमवार से पीपो की बेल्डिंग और रंगाई पुताई का कार्य प्रारंभ हो गया है। मौके पर मौजूद कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि पांटून के निर्माण का पूरा कार्य 15 दिन में संपन्न हो जाएगा, इसके बाद वाहनों का आवागमन प्रारंभ हो पाएगा।

जर्जर स्थित में पड़ा उसैद पिनाहट-घाट मार्ग, सड़क की हालत खराब
कुछ दिन पूर्व नदी में पानी बढ़ जाने के चलते नदी तक पहुंचने का मार्ग बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया ह।ै रास्ते में जगह जगह गड्डे हो गए हैं, जिससे यह मार्ग आवागमन में दिक्कत दे रहा है, दो पहिया वाहनो को भी नदी तक पहुंचने में परेशान हो रही है। वहीं पुल लगाने की तारीख भी नजदीक आ रही है, किंतु लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी इस सड़क को सही कराने में कोई भी रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं।

ज्ञात रहे कि पांटून पुल तक पहुंचने के लिए मध्य प्रदेश की तरफ से नदी के एरिया में 200 मीटर तक चलना पड़ता है, किंतु उक्त मार्ग के खराब होने के कारण वाहन तो अलग बात है। पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। खास बात यह है कि मध्य प्रदेश का लोक निर्माण विभाग इस समस्या की तरफ से पूरी तरह उदासीन बना हुआ है।

