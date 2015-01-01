पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुरैना पुलिस का मानवीय चेहरा:15 हजार वोटर आईडी खंगाले, राजनांदगांव के लोकल वाट्सएप ग्रुप में भेजे फोटो, बहू से मोबाइल पर बात कर खिल उठा बुजुर्ग द्वारका का चेहरा

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अपनी बहू से बात करने के बाद वृद्धा द्वारका मुस्कुराते हुए, साथ बैठे हैं आरआई मुरैना।
  • एसपी अनुराग सुजानियां की पहल पर रक्षित निरीक्षक ने 3 दिन के कठिन परिश्रम से भटककर आई वृद्धा के परिजन को छग में खोज निकाला

छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव से जून महीने में भटककर मुरैना आई 62 वर्षीय वृद्धा द्वारका के परिजन को आखिरकर मुरैना पुलिस ने 3 दिन के कठिन परिश्रम के बाद खोज निकाला। वृद्धा के परिजन को तलाशना इतना आसान न था। पुलिस लाइन में पदस्थ आरआई डॉ. कृष्णप्रताप सिंह ने खुद वृद्धा से बात कर उसकी छत्तीसगढ़ी व मराठी मिश्रित भाषा को समझा। इसके बाद राजनांदगांव के युवाओं से संपर्क कर लोकल व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में उसकी फोटो व डिटेल वायरल कराई।

राजनांदगांव जिले की चिखली पंचायत के 15 हजार से अधिक लोगों की वोटर सूची खंगाली तब वृद्धा की बहू व बेटों की डिटेल मिली। आरआई ने जब वृद्धा की बेटे व बहू से मोबाइल पर बात कराई तो उसका चेहरा खिल उठा और आंखों से आंसू झरने लगे।

यहां बता दें कि वृद्धा द्वारका के भटककर मुरैना आने और घर का पता भूलने सहित परिजन की याद में रोने की मार्मिक व्यथा को दैनिक भास्कर ने 10 दिसंबर के अंक में “भटककर आई वृद्धा, बच्चों-नातियों की याद करके रोते हुए बोलीं-घर जाना है’ नामक शीर्षक से प्रकाशित किया था। इसके बाद एसपी अनुराग सुजानिया ने वृद्धा की पीड़ा को समझा और उसके परिजन का पता लगाने के लिए आरआई डॉ. कृष्णप्रताप सिंह को लगाया। 2 दिन की अथक मेहनत के बाद आरआई ने वृद्धा के परिजन का पता खोज लिया।

राजनांदगांव में दर्ज है गुमशुदगी, स्थानीय युवा भी मदद को आगे आए
रक्षित निरीक्षक कृष्णपाल सिंह ने जब वृद्धा से वृद्धाश्रम पहुंचकर बात की तो उन्हें समझ आया कि वह राजनांदगांव के चिखली गांव की रहने वाली है। इस पर मुरैना पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम की मदद से राजनांदगांव पुलिस से संपर्क किया तो पता चला कि महिला की गुमशुदगी स्थानीय थाने में दर्ज है। आरआई ने चिखली गांव में मेडिकल स्टोर संचालित करने वाले कपिल मिश्र राम के व्हाट्सएप पर वृद्धा का फोटो भेजा। स्टोर संचालक ने भी स्थानीय व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में इस फोटो व खबर को वायरल किया।

15 हजार वोटर आईडी खंगाले तो बेटे-बहुओं का पता मिला
इधर आरआई व उनकी टीम ने छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव स्थित चिखली की वोटर लिस्ट में शामिल 15 हजार नाम खंगाले तो वृद्धा का पता वार्ड नंबर 6, मकान नंबर 113/3 पता चला। उसके तीनो बेटों, बहुओं की वोटर आईडी मिल गई। इसके बाद गूगल मैप की मदद से इस इलाके के दुकानदार बहादुर नेता, संजय, कबीर, अतुल किराना आदि से संपर्क कर उसके घर को खोज निकाला और इन्हीं युवाओं ने अपने मोबाइल से वृद्धा द्वारका की बात उसके बेटे रवि की बहु पार्वती से कराई। अपनी बहू से बात करते ही वृद्धा का चेहरा खिल उठा। वृद्धाश्रम की प्रबंधक पूनम शर्मा ने बताया कि जल्द ही वृद्धा के बच्चे उसे लेने के लिए मुरैना आ रहे हैं।

