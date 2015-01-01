पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:राजस्थान-यूपी से 1300 रुपए क्विंटल बाजरा का भाव, इसलिए यहां समर्थन मूल्य पर 2150 रुपए में बेचने आ रहे, पोरसा में केंद्र प्रभारी सहित दो गिरफ्तार

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वेयर हाउस खड़े किसानों की ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली।
  • सरकार व किसानों की मंशा पर पानी फेर रहे सोसाइटी संचालक, अफसरों की ढुलमुल कार्रवाई से हौसले बुलंद, भटक रहे किसान

किसानों को बाजरा की फसल का बाजिब दाम देने के लिए सरकार ने 2150 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल समर्थन मूल्य क्या तय किया, सोसाइटी संचालक व माफिया सक्रिय हो गए। आज जिलेभर की सोसाइटियों पर किसान को बाजरा बेचने में पसीने छूट रहे हैं जबकि सोसाइटियों से जुड़े माफिया पड़ौसी प्रांत राजस्थान-यूपी से 1300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में बाजरा खरीदकर गुपचुप ढंग से सोसाइटियों पर तुलवाकर प्रति क्विंटल 700 से 800 रुपए क्विंटल का लाभ कमा रहे हैं।

पोरसा व अल्लावैली चौकी पर प्राइवेट लोगों की बाजरा से भरे ट्रक व ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पकड़ा जाना इसका प्रमाण है। इधर पोरसा में तरसमा सोसाइटी पर टोकन लेकर इंतजार कर रहे किसानों के बजाय दूसरे व्यक्तियों का बाजरा तौल दिया गया, जिसकी रजिस्टर में एंट्री भी नहीं थी। औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे पोरसा तहसीलदार नरेश शर्मा ने इस अनियमितता पर खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी मोहन सिंह तोमर सहित उसके एक सहयोगी के पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया है, जिन्हें शुक्रवार को जेल भेजा जाएगा।

इन 2 उदाहरण से जानिए कैसे पड़ौसी प्रांतों से बाजरा लाकर खरीद केंद्रों पर हो रही तौल
1. राजस्थान-यूपी से माफिया बाजरा खरीदकर मुरैना की सोसाइटियों पर न बेचे, इसके लिए अफसरों ने अल्लावेली चौकी पर स्थाई चेकिंग प्वाइंट लगाया है। 18 नवंबर को एसडीएम आरएस वाकना ने राजस्थान की ओर से आ रही बाजरा से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली क्रमांक आरजे-11-आरए-7320 को पकड़ लिया, इसमें 200 कट्‌टे बाजरा था। ट्रैक्टर चालक मनोज पुत्र सीताराम ने बताया कि यह बाजरा मुरैना में सत्यवीर पुत्र बच्चू गुर्जर के यहां ले जा रहा हूं। ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को थाने रखवाकर बाजरा की जांच की जा रही है।

2. 13 नवंबर को अंबाह एसडीएम ने इसी क्षेत्र से 2 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में भरा 150-150 क्विंटल कुल 300 क्विंटल बाजरा पकड़ा, जो सोसाइटियों पर बिकने के लिए आया हुआ था। वहीं पोरसा में एक ट्रक में भरा 400 क्विंटल बाजरा पकड़ा गया। इस बाजरा को कहां से लाया गया, और कहां बिकने जा रहा था, इस संबंध में संबंधित वाहनों के ड्राइवर को स्पष्ट जबाव नहीं दे सके। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि यह बाजरा गुपचुप ढंग से सोसाइटियो पर बिकने के लिए लाया गया था।

प्राइवेट लोगों का बाजरा तौला, हिसाब नहीं, खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी सहित 2 गिरफ्तार
समर्थन मूल्य पर चल रही बाजरा खरीदी में सोसाइटी संचालक जमकर धांधली कर रहे हैं। तरसमा खरीद केंद्र के प्रभारी ने किसानों के बजाय दूसरे लोगों का बाजरा खरीद लिया और उसकी रजिस्टर में एंट्री भी नहीं की। वहीं उन्हें जितना वारदाना दिया गया था, वे उसका भी हिसाब नहीं दे सके। इस पर पोरसा तहसीलदार नरेश शर्मा ने खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी सहित एक अन्य सहयोगी को पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया है। तरसमा सोसाइटी के प्रभारी मोहन सिंह तोमर और उनके साथी रामकुमार वैश को बुधवार को किसानों का बाजरा खरीदने के लिए खाली बोरियों की 10 गठान दी गई थीं। तहसीलदार जब खरीद केंद्र का निरीक्षण करने के लिए पहुंचे तो वहां मौजूद किसानों को टोकन बांटे गए थे। लेकिन टोकन के अनुसार किसानों की फसल नहीं तौली जा रही थी।

जिन किसानों की तौल की गई थी, उन लोगों की रजिस्टर में एंट्री नहीं थी। वहीं जो 10 गठान वारदाने की दी गई थी। इससे कितने किसानों का कितना बाजरा तौला गया, इसका हिसाब भी खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी नहीं दे सके। इस अनियमितता के आरोप में तहसीलदार ने प्रभारी मोहन सिंह तोमर न उनके सहयोगी रामकुमार सिंह वैस को पोरसा पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। पोरसा टीआई अतुल सिंह ने बताया कि कार्रवाई के बाद तहसीलदार मुरैना चले गए, इसलिए इनकी पेशी नहीं हो सकी। संभवत: पुलिस दोनों को कल जेल भेजेगी। तहसीलदार ने इसके अलावा रजौधा, आरोन, सैंथरा अहीर सोसाइटियों का भी औचक निरीक्षण किया।

एग्रीमेंट के अनुसार ही सोसायटियों को भेजा जा रहे है पैसा
समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा खरीदने के लिए शासन स्तर पर हुए एग्रीमेंट के मापदंडों के मुताबिक सोसाटियों को पैसा दिया जा रहा है। इस मामले में हमारे स्तर पर कुछ नहीं किया जा सकता है। रहा सवाल निटेहरा सोसायटी पर आए ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों पर खरीदी दिनांक व नंबर अंकित नहीं करने का तो टोकन के हिसाब से ही ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को खरीदी केंद्र पर प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। सोसायटी वाले अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार मार्कर से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पर खरीदी दिनांक व नंबर डाल रहे हैं। ऐसा कोई प्रावधान नहीं है।
बीएस तोमर, जिला आपूर्ति अधिकारी।

