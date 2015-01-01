पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सिटी ट्रांसपोर्ट बस सेवा शासन की प्राथमिकता में, ननि नहीं दिला पा रहा यात्री वाहनों को परमिट

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • इंटरसिटी सिटी बस सेवा शुरू होने से लंबी दूरी के यात्रियों को मिलेगी आवागमन की सुविधा

सिटी ट्रांसपोर्ट बस सेवा राज्य शासन की प्राथमिकता में शामिल होने के बाद भी नगर निगम अनुबंधित बसों को आवागमन के परमिट नहीं दिला पा रहा है। इस कारण शहर के लोगों को लंबी दूरी की यात्रा के लिए वातानुकूलित बसों की सुविधा नहीं मिल पा रही है। सिटी ट्रांसपाेर्ट बस सेवा के अंतर्गत मुरैना से ग्वालियर, मुरैना से भिंड, मुरैना से श्याेपुर, झांसी के बीच यात्री बसाें का संचालन होना था लेकिन इसके लिए बीते दो साल में परमिट जारी नहीं होने से 12 बसों का संचालन शुरू नहीं हो सका है। पहले चरण में जिन दो बसों को को शुरू किया गया वह भी परमिट के अभाव में डेढ़ साल से बंद हैं।

मुरैना से ग्वालियर के बीच इंटरसिटी बस सेवा शुरू नहीं होने से यात्रियाें को प्राइवेट बसों से ही मुरैना से नूराबाद, बानमाेर व ग्वालियर की यात्रा करना पड़ रही है। समस्या यह है कि प्राइवेट बसों के कंडक्टर, ग्वालियर की सवारियों के फेर में बानमोर जाने वाले यात्रियों को बस में सीट पर नहीं बैठने देते हैं।

स्पेशल स्टैंड का निर्माण कराया, अनुपयोगी साबित
नगर निगम ने सिटी ट्रांसपोर्ट बस सेवा के लिए रोडवेज के पुराने बस स्टैंड में एक नया टीनशेड तैयार कराया लेकिन बसों का संचालन नहीं करा पाने के लिए उस शेड का कोई उपयोग बस व यात्री नहीं कर पाए। कार्ययोजना थी कि मुरैना से ग्वालियर, सबलगढ़, आगरा व झांसी के लिए जाने वाली बसों का सेपरेट स्टैंड पुराने बस स्टैंड पर रहेगा और शहर के लोग वहीं से अपनी यात्रा शुरू करेंगे और समापन भी वहीं होगा। लेकिन पूरी कार्ययोजना इसलिए फ्लॉप हो गई क्योंकि सिटी ट्रांसपोर्ट बस सेवा का संचालन दो महीने बाद ही बंद हो गया।

