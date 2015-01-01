पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीसीपीएनडीटी सलाहकार समिति बैठक में निर्णय:अवैध गर्भपात सेंटर चलाने वाली नर्स के खिलाफ कोर्ट में होगी प्राइवेट इस्तगाशा

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • 4 अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन चलाने मांगी अनुमति

26 सितंबर को मुरैना शहर की संजय कॉलोनी में घर के अंदर पोर्टेबल अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन की मदद से अवैध गर्भपात करने वाली महिला के खिलाफ पुलिस जांच में कोई ठोस तथ्य नहीं निकलने पर अब सीजेएम कोर्ट में प्राइवेट इस्तगाशा की जाएगी। इसके आधार पर दोष सिद्ध होने पर महिला को अधिकतम पांच साल तक की सजा हो सकती है। यह निर्णय पीसीपीएनडीटी कमेटी की बैठक में लिया गया। बैठक में चार लोगों ने नई अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन चलाने की अनुमति मांगी, जिनके आवेदनों पर विचार किया जाएगा।

गौरतलब है कि 26 सितंबर को ग्वालियर आई तीन सदस्यीय टीम ने स्टिंग कर घर के अंदर अवैध रूप से गर्भपात करने वाली ट्रेंड नर्स रेखा सेंगर, उसके सहयोगी दुर्गेश श्रीवास को कोतवाली क्षेत्र में स्थित मकान से पकड़ा था। यहां टीम ने एक गर्भपती महिला को ग्राहक बनाकर भेजा था। इस मामले में सिटी कोतवाली पुलिस ने आरोपी महिला व उसके सहयोगी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा था, वहीं एक पोर्टेबल अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन भी बरामद की थी। जांच-पड़ताल में पुलिस को इस रैकेट से जुड़े अन्य लोगों का पता नहीं चल सका था।

बुधवार को संपन्न हुई पीसीपीएनडीटी सलाहकार समिति की बैठक में सीएमएचओ डॉ. आरसी बांदिल की मौजूदगी में कमेटी मेंबर ने निर्णय लिया कि आरोपी महिला व उसके सहयोगी के खिलाफ सीजेएम कोर्ट में प्राइवेट कंप्लेन की जाएगी।

वहीं सबलगढ़ सिविल हॉस्पिटल में अभी एक अल्ट्रासांउंड मशीन है, यहां प्रसूताओं की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए डॉ. नेहा राजौरिया की ओर से एक अतिरिक्त मशीन संचालन के लिए अनुमति मांगी गई है। इसी प्रकार जौरा में डॉ. अभिलाषा गर्ग, केएल नर्सिंग होम के संचालक डॉ. केएन मिश्रा ने नूराबाद के लिए तथा डॉ. शशांक गुप्ता ने अल्फा इमेजिंग एंड पंजीयन एवं सोनोग्राफी मशीन की स्वीकृति के लिए आवेदन किया।

वहीं बालाजी मेडिकल सेंटर की संचालक मीना गुप्ता ने सोनोग्राफी लाइसेंस सरेंडर करने हेतु निवेदन किया, जिसे स्वीकार कर लिया गया। वहीं अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर व मशीनों की अनुमति के आवेदनों पर विचार किया जाएगा।

