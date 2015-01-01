पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:अटेर और प्रतापपुरा केंद्रों में जगह नहीं होने से खरीदी रुकी, खुले में रखा हजारों क्विंटल बाजरा

अटेर2 घंटे पहले
अटेर खरीदी केंद्र पर खुलें में रखी बाजरे की बोरियां ।
  • केंद्रों पर फसल बेचने आए किसानों की डेढ़ दर्जन ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली तुलाई के इंतजार में खड़ीं

अटेर एवं प्रतापपुरा बाजरा खरीद केंद्रों पर बाजरा की खरीद के चलते साढ़े छह हजार बोरी बाजरा खुले आसमान की नीचे रखा है। ऐसे में यदि बूंदाबांदी होती है तो अनाज खराब हो सकता है। दूसरी ओर खरीद केंद्र में रखे बोरों से खाली जगह न होने के कारण फसल बेचने आए किसानों के डेढ़ दर्जन ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली तुलाई के इंतजार मे खड़े हुए हैं जिनमें लगभग दो हजार बोरी बाजरा है

जानकारी के अनुसार अटेर में बाजरा तुलाई केंद्र पर जगह की कमी के कारण दो दिन से तुलाई बन्द होने से किसान परेशान हैं। बाजरा खरीद के लिए सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित तिथि 26 अक्टूबर के स्थान पर 12 वें दिन यानि कि 6 नवंबर से खरीद शुरू हो पाई थी। उस समय भी किसान समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद को लेकर असमंजस में रहा था ।

खरीद केंद्र से जुड़े कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि तौल हो चुके बाजरा की बोरियॉ को वेयर हाउस ले जाने के लिए आपूर्ति निगम को ऑनलाइन मैसेज देने के बाद भी आपूर्ति निगम ने बाजरा को परिवहन करने के लिए आपूर्ति निगम अभी तक वाहनों की व्यवस्था नहीं कर पाया है। अटेर केंद्र पर करीब 2800 तथा प्रतापपुरा केंद्र पर करीब 3600 बोरी बाजरा परिवहन करने के लिए तैयार रखा हुआ है। जबकि अटेर केंद्र पर करीब डेढ़ दर्जन खड़े ट्रेक्टरों में 2हजार हजार बोरी बाजरा लदा हुआ है। जिसकी तुलाई होना अभी बाकी है।

तुलाई बंद होने की शिकायत करने पहुंचे किसान, मौके पर तत्काल पहुंचे तहसीलदार
अटेर में तुलाई केंद्र कस्बे के बीचोंबीच होने तथा बाजरा से लदे ट्रैक्टरों के मुख्य सड़क पर खड़े होने से अटेर कस्बे में आने वाले अन्य वाहनों को भी परेशानी हो रही है। मंगलवार की सुबह अटेर खरीद केंद्र से कुछ किसान तुलाई कार्य बंद होने की शिकायत लेकर तहसीलदार के पास पहुंचे। किसानों की परेशानी को देखते हुए तहसीलदार मनोज सिंह तत्काल खरीद केंद्र पर पंहुचे और बाजरा के परिवहन नहीं होने से तुलाई कार्य बंद होने आदि से संबंधित जानकारी ली। एवं उपस्थित कर्मचारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

जल्द शुरू होगी तुलाई
कुछ किसान हमारे पास आए थे। उन्होंने तुलाई कार्य बंद होने की बात कही थी। मैंने मौके पर जाकर जानकारी ली। तुलाई स्थल पर जगह का अभाव है। तुल चुके बाजरा के परिवहन के लिए वाहन नही आ पाया है । इस संबंध में अधिकारियों को अवगत करा दिया गया है। शीघ्र ही तुलाई शुरू होगी।
मनोज सिंह, तहसीलदार, तहसील अटेर

