निर्देश:आवेदन ऑनलाइन करने में रामपुर तहसीलदार सबसे पीछे

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने राजस्व अधिकारियों को 100% आवेदन आरसीएमएस में दर्ज कराने के दिए निर्देश

उपचुनाव की वजह से राजस्व से संबंधित प्रकरणों को आरसीएमएस सॉफ्टवेयर में दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया अत्यंत पिछड़ चुकी है। रामपुर तहसीलदार ने सिर्फ 31.16 प्रतिशत आवेदन ही फीड किए हैं, जो जिले में सबसे कमजोर स्थिति है। शनिवार को राजस्व अधिकारियों की बैठक में कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि इस प्रकार आगे काम किया तो मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं करूंगा।

बैठक में अपर कलेक्टर, संयुक्त कलेक्टर एलके पाण्डे, डिप्टी कलेक्टर, एएसएलआर, सभी एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार मौजूद थे। बैठक में बताया गया कि आरसीएमएस सॉफ्टवेयर में आवेदन फीड करने के मामले में उपखंड अधिकारी जौरा 32.88, अपर तहसीलदार वृत्त बागचीनी 37.48, नायब तहसीलदार टेंटरा 38.25, उपखण्ड अधिकारी अंबाह 38.82, नायब तहसीलदार वृत्त-3 जौरा 44.03 प्रतिशत पद हैं, इससे बढ़ाकर 100 प्रतिशत करने के निर्देश कलेक्टर ने दिए।

वहीं सीएम किसान कल्याण पोर्टल पर सबलगढ़-कैलारस को छोड़कर अधिकांश जगह के राजस्व अधिकारियों की रफ्तार धीमी है। इसलिए सभी तहसलदार-नायब तहसीलदारों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने दिए। उन्होंने सभी एसडीएम से कहा कि जिन पटवारियों के हल्के में 50 प्रतिशत से कम फीडिंग हुई है, उन्हें भी नोटिस जारी कर मुझे बताएं।

