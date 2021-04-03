पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पड़ताल:सैपऊ के आरएमपी डॉक्टर ने कराया था कुंवारी लड़की का प्रसव, प्रेमी भागा ताे परिजनों ने मासूम बच्ची को 20 हजार में बेचा

मुरैना27 मिनट पहलेलेखक: सुमित दुबे
  • आरमएपी का चैलेंज-मैं तो घर पर ही हूं, मुरैना पुलिस एक बार भी मेरे घर दबिश देने नहीं आई

मासूम बच्चियों की तस्करी के मामले में पुलिस इस कदर लापरवाह है कि धौलपुर में 5 साल पहले बस स्टैंड के सामने नाबालिग युवती ने सड़क पर जिस बच्ची का प्रसव कराया, उसे आरएमपी डॉक्टर ने मुरैना में वैश्यावृत्ति कराने वाली महिला को 20 हजार में बेच दिया।

पूरे मामले का खुलासा होने के बाद मुरैना पुलिस का दावा है कि आरएमपी डॉक्टर मुन्ना तोमर और उसकी मुरैना में रहने वाली रिश्तेदार गुड्‌डी (परमार) फरार है। लेकिन आरोपी आरएमपी डॉक्टर ने कहा कि है कि मैं तो घर पर ही हूं, और मुरैना पुलिस एक बार भी मुझे तलाशने के लिए मुरैना नहीं आई।

आरएमपी ने कराई थी डिलीवरी, परिजन ने नहीं अपनाया तो मुरैना में 20 हजार में बेचा
सैपऊ में रहने वाले आरएमपी डॉक्टर मुन्ना सिंह तोमर की बस स्टैंड के सामने दुकान है। 5 साल पहले उनकी दुकान पर एक कुंवारी लड़की को लेकर बॉयफ्रेंड आया और उसने मोटी रकम देकर डिलीवरी कराई। बॉयफ्रेंड के भूमिगत होते ही नाबालिग के परिजन ने बच्ची को अपनाने से इनकार कर दिया। इसी दौरान डिलीवरी कराने वाले आरएमपी डॉक्टर मुन्ना तोमर ने अपनी राजस्थान में ब्याही रिश्तेदार गुड्डी परमार के माध्यम से उसे 20 हजार में मुरैना की गुड़िया कारखुर को बेच दिया। पांच साल की मासूम को मुरैना में रहकर देह व्यापार कराने वाली गुड़िया कारखुर के कब्जे से बरामद करने के बाद भी मुरैना पुलिस का रवैया इतना ढीला है कि आरोपी महिला द्वारा स्वीकार करने के बाद भी पुलिस ने एक बार भी सैंपऊ में रहने वाले आरोपी आरएमपी डॉक्टर मुन्ना तोमर के घर दबिश नहीं दी।

आरएमपी डॉक्टर का दावा-अपने सैपऊ स्थित घर पर हूं, पुलिस घर आई ही नहीं

देह व्यापार के मकसद से नवजात बच्ची को खरीदकर 5 साल तक पालने वाली आरोपी महिला गुड़िया कारखुर ने अपने बयानों में स्पष्ट कर दिया कि वह बच्ची को खरीदकर लाई थी, उसने सैपऊ के झोलाछाप डॉक्टर मुन्ना तोमर और उसकी मुरैना में रहने वाली रिश्तेदार गुड्‌डी परमार (जिसे पुलिस अभी तक गुड्‌डी भदौरिया तथा गुड्‌डी सिकरवार) के नाम से तलाश रही है। बावजूद इसके स्टेशन रोड थाना पुलिस ने अभी तक सैपऊ में आरोपी डॉक्टर के यहां दबिश तक नहीं दी।
नोट: यह बात खुद डॉक्टर ने दैनिक भास्कर रिपोर्टर से चर्चा में कही, जिसकी रिकॉर्डिंग सुरक्षित है।

एसपी बोले-अभी कैसे मान लें डॉक्टर को आरोपी
5 साल की बच्ची की खरीद-फरोख्त के मामले में आरएमपी डॉक्टर का नाम सामने आया है। अभी उसे आप कैसे आरोपी कह सकते हैं। अभी हमारी इन्वेस्टिगेशन जारी है। हमें तो पता ही नहीं कि पुलिस ने सैपऊ में उसकी तलाश में दबिश दी है या नहीं।
सुनील कुमार पांडेय, एसपी, मुरैना

