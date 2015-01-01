पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:आमपुरा से हाईवे तक की सड़क झाड़ियों से घिरी, लोग परेशान

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
दो करोड़ की लागत से बनवाई गई कच्ची सड़क का उपयोग नगर निगम की बेपरवाही के कारण दो साल भी नहीं हो सका है। आमपुरा से हाईवे की ओर बनाई गई सड़क के आधे रास्ते पर तो दो पहिया वाहनों की आवाजाही है लेकिन आधी सड़क झाड़ियों में घिरकर अनुपयोगी हो गई है।

चंबल कालोनी के पीछे 2018-19 में बनवाई गई सड़क से जुड़ा नगर निगम का मकसद क्या था यह तो निगम के अफसर ही जानते होंगे लेकिन दो करोड़ का सड़क का उपयोग शहर के लोग अब तक नहीं कर पाए। सड़क का रूट कहां से कहां तक किस उद्देश्य के लिए चुना गया था इसका भी कोई साइट प्लान मौके पर अब तक नजर नहीं आया। मुरम-मिट्‌टी की सड़क क्यों बनवाई गई शहर में इसका जवाब निगम के पास आज भी नहीं है जबकि पुरानी व कच्ची सड़कों को सीसी कराने की कबायद दो साल से चल रही है।

चंबल कालोनी के आवासों के पीछे बनी आधा किमी लंबाई की सड़क पर झाड़ियां उग आने के कारण वह आवागमन के योग्य नहीं रही है। लेकिन अफसर उस मार्ग कर उपयोगिता के लिए अभी भी काम करने को तैयार नहीं हैं। नगर निगम ने ऐसी ही एक सड़क पुराने बस स्टैंड की पुलिया से बीएन गार्डन की पुलिया तक भी 2017 में बनवाई थी।

उसकी लागत 3 करोड़ रुपए थी। सड़क बनने के बाद उस मार्ग से एक साइकिल तक नहीं निकली और निगम कोष के तीन करोड़ रुपए बारिश में बह गए। उसी सड़क किनारे अब नाला नंबर 1 को भूमिगत किया जा रहा है। लेकिन बजट संकट के कारण वह सड़क नए प्लान में भी सीमेंट-कांक्रीट की नहीं बनाई जा सकेगी।

