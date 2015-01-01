पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Morena
  • Rounds Increased Due To Increase In 278 Polling Booths, Impact Will Be Available Till 11 Pm Jaura, Morena And Sumawali Results

विस उपचुनाव:278 मतदान केंद्र बढ़ने से राउंड बढ़े, असर...रात 11 बजे तक आ सकेगा जौरा, मुरैना व सुमावली का रिजल्ट

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2020 में विसवार जानिए केंद्रों की संख्या व राउंड
  • 10 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से होगी मतगणना, पहले आधा घंटे में गिने जाएंगे डाक मतपत्र, ईवीएम की काउंटिंग 8.30 बजे से मतगणना के लिए अफसरों को सौंपे काम, कलेक्टर बोले-8 तक संभाल लें सभी अपनी जिम्मेदारी, लापरवाही बर्दास्त नहीं

जिले की 5 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुई वोटिंग के बाद लोगों को परिणाम जानने की उत्सुकता है। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना की वजह से सभी विधानसभा में अतिरिक्त मतदान केंद्र बढ़ाए गए हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में प्रत्येक विधानसभा में तीन से पांच राउंड बढ़ जाएंगे। सबसे अधिक 27 राउंड मुरैना विधानसभा में तथा इसके बाद जौरा विधानसभा में 26 राउंड व सुमावली विधानसभा में 25 राउंड में काउंटिंग होगी। ऐसे में इन तीनों विधानसभा के चुनाव परिणाम रात 11 बजे से पहले नहीं आ सकेंगे। सबसे लेट चुनाव परिणाम मुरैना विधानसभा के आएंगे क्योंकि यहां सबसे अधिक 376 मतदान केंद्र हैं, जहां वोटों की गिनती 27 राउंड में होनी है। 2018 में भी मुरैना व सुमावली विधानसभा के परिणाम लेट आए थे।

2018 में विसवार जानिए केंद्रों की संख्या व राउंड

2020 में विसवार जानिए केंद्रों की संख्या व राउंड

मतगणना के लिए विसवार कक्ष आवंटित

ऐसे समझें- मतगणना का गणित
एक राउंड कम से कम 30 मिनट में भी पूरा हुआ तो जौरा विधानसभा के 370 पोलिंग बूथों की गणना में 13 घंटे का समय लगेगा। इसी प्रकार मुरैना विधानसभा के 376 पोलिंग बूथों पर 26 से 27 राउंड में ही गिनती पूरी होगी, जिसमें 13 से 14 घंटे लग जाएंगे। निर्वाचन आयोग के तयशुदा कार्यक्रम के अनुसार ईवीएम से मतों की गिनती 8.30 बजे से शुरू होगी और लगातार 30 मिनट में हर राउंड पूरा होता रहेगा तब भी परिणाम आने में रात के 8.30 बज जाएंगे जबकि ऐसा संभव नहीं है। वजह यह है कि हर राउंड के पूरे होने के बाद उसका प्रमाण पत्र जारी होने और औपचारिकताएं करने में 15 से 20 मिनट का समय अतिरिक्त चला जाता है। इस प्रकार जौरा-मुरैना के फायनल परिणाम आते-आते रात 11 बज जाएंगे।

एक्जिट पोल पर आज शाम 6 बजे तक प्रतिबंध
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने एग्जिट पोल और परिणाम प्रकाशन एवं प्रचार अथवा किसी भी अन्य तरीके से उसका प्रसार करने पर 3 7 नवंबर शाम साढ़े छह बजे तक प्रतिबंध लगाया है।

पहले होगी डाक मत पत्रों की गणना, इनकी भी संख्या ज्यादा
10 नवंबर की सुबह 8 बजे मतों की गणना शुरू होगी लेकिन सबसे पहले डाक मतपत्र गिने जाएंगे। इस बार कोरोना काल के चलते डाक मतपत्रों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। वजह यह है कि अब तक डाक मत पत्र सिर्फ सर्विस वोटर को दिए जाते थे लेकिन इस चुनाव में दिव्यांगजन और 80 साल से अधिक उम्र वालों को भी यह सुविधा दी गई थी। प्रशासन के अनुसार इस बार 8633 हजार सर्विस वोटर को डाक मत पत्र भेजे गए हैं, जिनके मतपत्र मतगणना दिवस की सुबह 8 बजे तक मान्य किए जाएंगे। वहीं दिव्यांग और 80 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र वाले 3472 मतदाताओं ने डाक से मतदान के लिए आवेदन किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें