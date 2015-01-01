पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रघुराज कंसाना का छलका दर्द:बोले- भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जी-तोड़ मेहनत की लेकिन 15-20 सेकंड लाइन के नेताओं ने भितरघात किया

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • उपचुनाव में हार के बाद भाजपा प्रत्याशी रघुराज कंसाना का छलका दर्द

उपचुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सुमावली, दिमनी व मुरैना विधानसभा में हुई हार में भितरघात का मुद्दा छाया हुआ है। मुरैना प्रत्याशी रघुराज कंषाना अब खुलकर मुखर हो गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे लिए भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जी-तोड़ मेहनत की है लेकिन सेकंड लाइन के भाजपा नेताओं ने उपचुनाव में मेरा खुलकर विरोध किया है। मैंने 15 से 20 भाजपा नेताओं की सूची बनाकर प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा को सौंपी है, उनके नाम नहीं खोल सकता।

साथ ही सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान से मुलाकात कर उन्हें बताऊंगा कि अगर भितरघातियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो यह लोग पार्टी को धीरे-धीरे खोखला करते रहेंगे। इधर, सुुमावली से भाजपा के टिकट पर मैदान में उतरे ऐदल सिंह कंसाना मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा पहले ही दे चुके हैं। उनका कहना है कि हार की समीक्षा कर रहा हूं। उधर, गिर्राज डंडोतिया का कहना है कि जल्द सीएम को इस्तीफा सौंप दूंगा।

मेरे त्याग से भाजपा मजबूत हुई, आज दूंगा सीएम को इस्तीफा:गिर्राज
दिमनी से भाजपा प्रत्याशी व राज्यमंत्री गिर्राज डंडौतिया भी गुरुवार को भोपाल में थे। दैनिक भास्कर से चर्चा में कहा कि भितरघात जैसी कोई बात नहीं है। यह तो सिर्फ चचँाएं हैं लेकिन मुझे खुशी है कि मेरे त्याग से भाजपा मजबूत हुई है। आज मेरी सीएम से मुलाकात नहीं हो सकी लेकिन इस्तीफा जेब में रखा है। कल मैं उनसे मुलाकात कर उन्हें मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा सौंप दूंगा।

समर्थकों के साथ बैठकर समीक्षा करूंगा, तब कुछ कह सकूंगा: ऐदल
सुमावली से पीएचई मंत्री व भाजपा प्रत्याशी ऐदल सिंह कंषाना भी भितरघात को लेकर स्पष्ट कुछ नहीं बोले। लेकिन उन्होंने इनकार भी नहीं किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ इतना कहा कि मैं अपने लोगों (विश्वासपात्र) के साथ बैठकर समीक्षा करूंगा कि कहां, किसने साथ दिया और कहां नहीं, जो बात निकलकर आएगी उससे पार्टी हाईकमान को अवगत जरूर कराऊंगा।

