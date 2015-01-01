पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संयोग या प्रबंधन:जीआरएमसी भेजे सैंपलों में कम निकल रहे संक्रमित इसलिए रेपिड एंटीजन किट पर डाॅक्टराें काे भराेसा

मुरैना19 मिनट पहले
जौरा में सहालग की खरीदारी करने बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़, न मास्क न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग।
  • जीआरएमसी भेजे सैंपलाें में सिर्फ 1.94% संक्रमित, रेपिड एंटीजन किट की संक्रमण दर 2.53%

जीआरएमसी की सैंपल रिपोर्ट (आरटी-पीसीआर) पर एक फिर डॉक्टर्स का भरोसा कम हो रहा है क्योंकि अक्टूबर-नवंबर के 2 महीनों के रिकॉर्ड को देखें तो जीआरएमसी से आई 9 हजार से अधिक सैंपल की रिपोर्ट में संक्रमण की दर सिर्फ 1.94 प्रतिशत निकली। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट से 7 हजार 925 सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिनमें 201 मरीज मिले और संक्रमित मरीजों का प्रतिशत 2.53 रहा।

यही कारण रहा कि नवंबर महीने के 22 दिन में जीआरएमसी भेजे गए सैंपलाें से डेढ़ गुने सैंपल रेपिड एंटीजन किट से जांचे गए। यहां बता दें कि अक्टूबर महीने में जीआरएमसी में 6 हजार 715 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए। इनमें से सिर्फ 81 मरीज संक्रमित निकले। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में हुई 4 हजार 103 लोगों की एंटीजन जांच में 112 पॉजिटिव मिले। इसी प्रकार नवंबर के 22 दिनों का रिकॉर्ड देखें तो जीआरएमसी में 2 हजार 436 सैंपल हुए, जिनमें सिर्फ 97 सैंपल मरीज पॉजिटिव निकले। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में 3 हजार 822 लोगों की एंटीजन जांच हुई तो उसमें 89 मरीज संक्रमित निकले।

लापरवाही...जौरा में सहालग की खरीदारी करने बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़, न मास्क न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग
कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए भले ही राज्य शासन नई-नई गाइड लाइन जारी कर रहा है। लेकिन शहर मुख्यालय सहित अंचल के बाजारों में सोमवार को लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ाईं। सबलगढ़ कस्बे में सिर्फ मास्क लगाने का एनाउंसमेंट किया गया। जौरा में पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारी मीटिंगों में व्यस्त रहे। मुख्य बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ इस कदर दिखी, जैसे उन्हें कोरोना का जरा भी डर नहीं रहा। कुछ ऐसे ही हालात मुरैना के बाजार में नजर आए। 100 रुपए जुर्माना होने के बाद भी 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक लोग बिना मास्क लगाए ही बाजार में खरीदारी करते हुए नजर आए।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की यह 3 लापरवाही न पड़ जाए भारी

  • 1. 95% मरीज होम आइसोलेट: ईसीएमआर की गाइड लाइन में जबसे होम आइसोलेट होने की सुविधा मिली है, तब से अस्पताल प्रबंधन लापरवाह हो गया है। जिले में इस समय 64 एक्टिव केस हैं लेकिन इनमें से 95 प्रतिशत मरीज घर पर ही भर्ती हैं। जिला अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में वही मरीज भर्ती हैं, जो गंभीर समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं।
  • 2. कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग कमजोर: चुनाव से पहले ही कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की काॅन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग कमजोर कर दी गई। नतीजा यह हुआ कि संक्रमित व्यक्ति 2-2 दिन तक अपने घर पर ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के आने का इंतजार करता रहता है। इसके बाद उसके संपर्क में कौन-कौन लोग आए, इसकी जानकारी भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास नहीं थी।
  • 3. अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड: कोविड जांच सेंटर व कोविड वार्ड जिला अस्पताल में ही संचालित है। डॉक्टर का मानना है कि सर्दी के मौसम में जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी सेपरेट हो। वहीं कोविड वार्ड, सैंपलिंग सेंटर को नई बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट किया जाए, ताकि मरीजों की सेफ्टी सुनिश्चित हो।

डीआरडीओ की पॉजिटिवटी रेट 25% से अधिक थी, लेकिन सैंपल ही बंद
जीआरएमसी के सैंपल रिपोर्ट की पॉजिटिविटी जून-जुलाई के महीने में भी कम थी, तब जिले में कोरोना अपने पीक पर था। उस वक्त जीआरएमसी की पॉजिटिविटी रेट 12 से 14 प्रतिशत थी,वहीं डीआरडीओ के सैंपल में पॉजिटिविटी रेट 25 प्रतिशत तक थी। अचानक मरीजों की बाढ़ आने के बाद धीरे-धीरे डीआरडीओ सैंपल भेजना ही बंद कर दिया गया। इस वक्त जिला अस्पताल में सिर्फ आरटी-पीसीआर व एंटीजन जांच की फैसिलिटी है।

